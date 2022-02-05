Get easy experience and money candies with this Pokémon Legends trick: Arceus – Nintenderos

You can already find on the web the latest news of this long-awaited game, and now we have received more news related to Pokemon Legends: Arceus in the form of details: this is the best way to farm candies in the title with an easy trick.

Interesting trick in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

In this case, the information corresponds to some steps to be able to achieve this trick. It consists of the following:

1. Get your first Wyrdeer mount, also a Fighting-type Pokemon like Machoke, and go to this Obsidian Meadow bridge:

2. Go all the way to the falls below (Obsidian Falls) until you reach the cave entrance just outside the falls.

3. Look to the left side of the rock wall, where there is a small crack that Wyrdeer can jump into and climb to the top of the enclosure.

4. Head up to the alpha Blissey on top of the mountain, let him lunge at you, dodge him, and hit him from behind for an extra turn in combat.

5. Defeat Blissey and collect the items she drops: L Experience Candies and Mastery Seeds redeemable for 3,000 Coins each in the Shop.

6. Repeat the process infinitely by fast traveling to the camp, return to Jubilee Village talking to the Professor, and then return to the location.

Return to Sinnoh

We remind you of the premise of this long-awaited title:

Explore vast wildernesses where endless discoveries await you in Pokémon Legends: Arceus for Nintendo Switch. Observe, catch and investigate wild monsters in this action role-playing game set in the past. It takes place when it was not usual for humans and Pokémon to live in harmony. Your adventures take place in the majestic natural surroundings of the Hisui region. You will be in charge of investigating to create the first Pokédex of the region. Return to Sinnoh These lands, which will one day become the Brilliant Diamond and Glistening Pearl region of Sinnoh, boast true natural wonders. Also impressive landscapes and a good number of wild creatures. Some will be familiar to you, while others will be completely new! The enigmatic Arceus is said to be the key to solving a strange phenomenon affecting certain Pokémon in the region. How will this mythical be connected to your adventure? Team Galaxy is made up of the most varied people who have traveled to Hisui to investigate this mysterious region. You are the newest addition to the research division of Team Galaxy and your job is to scour every corner of Hisui in search of species.

What do you think? We read you in the comments. We also leave you with our complete coverage of the game Pokémon Legends: Arceus, available from January 28, 2022, here.

