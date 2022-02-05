Garena Free Fire: Codes for today Friday February 4, 2022 – Free Rewards

success for mobile Android and iOS, Garena Free Fire, you have received daily new codes for Today Friday February 4, 2022. Players can redeem these codes to receive rewards various in your account. Garena’s Battle Royale is one of the most played and downloaded titles on the market and for this reason the company often releases different codes for its huge community. If you want to get them, hurry up, in this news we share them everybody.

These are the valid codes for today February 4, 2022 in Europe, North America, Mexico and Brazil:

Free Fire and Free Fire MAX codes for today Friday February 4, 2022

FFGHJKI865DF

F6Y45TYHJKHG

FJKI98TRODFG

FJI876T5RFGY

FHJKI876TG5T

FHJKJHGFD45F

FGHJKO987YTF

FFJSWOZU23XD

F8GFK9TQWGBA

F8PC53UR6CP7

F48JMY5H9JZP

FD6YX2SQ5WSR

FQ73K0ZKM6MC

F44EY84GS1N5

FA43WKIF4B6A

FGPTKXE6HM7I

FXG66P6MQBFP

FUL4SKLP07VD

FPB8JPBF1CXP

FB5F8ZY5VU26

FGT6SUVYBVG8

FF765YDERT6C

F7VDBUG674VG

FYUJ53DRWTEF

FNI8745TYGVC

FA4QRG2RT1OH

FI8BU7YD6YB4

FJ2Y6TGFB2KG

FFU87C1XZXMF

FMLTO19V8CU7

FXTGVEB45NTI

FB8V76CT5RFG

FQ234RFUV76Y

FFGHJX6LFRTI

Remember that the codes may or may not be valid depending on when you enter them. Some are valid for a whole day from publication, while others are valid for no more than an hour or two.

Most of the Free Fire unlocked codes contain random rewards which can be items as valuable as diamonds, gold coins, tokens, new designs and skins and much more.

How to redeem Free Fire codes?

Redeem Free Fire promotional codes is very easy and you just have to follow a few simple steps. Please note that the codes cannot be redeemed directly from within the game application, but rather you have to visit this official Garena rewards page.

Once inside the web: choose one of the login platforms and log in with your Free Fire account (Facebook, Twitter, VK, Google, Huawei or Apple).

choose one of the login platforms and log in with your Free Fire account (Facebook, Twitter, VK, Google, Huawei or Apple). You will not be able to redeem codes: with a guest account.

with a guest account. After login: Enter your 12-character alphanumeric promotional code and make sure your username and server are correct (letters are always capitalized).

Enter your 12-character alphanumeric promotional code and make sure your username and server are correct (letters are always capitalized). When the code has been confirmed successfully: You will receive a congratulations message and the rewards will take about 30 minutes to reach your account (it may even take 12 hours due to various factors).

Remember that each Free Fire code can only be redeemed once on account.

free fire is a free Battle Royale found available for Android and iOS mobile devices. If you want to win all your games, do not hesitate to have a look to our complete guide with tips and tricks.