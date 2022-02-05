From Rihanna’s belly to Madonna’s ass

This week several celebrities have coincided on Instagram who have wanted to show their pregnant bellies. And when it comes to teaching, there is always Madonna, who has once again been very explicit. The protagonists of the images of the week are:

Ona Carbonell

Almost two years after the birth of her first child, Kai, the Catalan swimmer has announced that she will be a mother again with her partner, former gymnast Pablo Ibáñez.





Georgina Rodriguez

The influencer partner of Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to share photos of her double pregnancy. On a trip with the footballer to Dubai and his four children, she has posed in a bikini showing his belly.





Halle Berry

The actress has attended the premiere of her latest film moon fall with a voluminous minidress with a V-neckline and a front ruffle detail that extends as shoulder pads, a copy signed by Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini.





Heidi klum

The model and presenter has worn a very striking colorful bunny dress. The playful piece is the work of Jeremy Scott, creative director of Moschino, designed for the spring 2022 collection.





madonna

The 63-year-old pop diva has once again shared some provocative photos. In the carousel that she has offered to her more than 17 million followers, one of her stands out in which she is dressed in fishnet stockings and culottes and shows off her impressive ass.





Rihanna

The singer has shared with her more than 120 million followers on Instagram an image in the bathroom at home that shows her advanced stage of pregnancy. The one from Barbados is expecting her first child with rapper A$AP Rocky.





Rosalia

The Catalan artist has posed nude on the cover of her new album, Motomami. Rosalía poses in front of the camera with a black motorcycle helmet and covers with her hands all the areas susceptible to censorship in the world of networks.