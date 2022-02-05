From Paula Echevarría to Kate Hudson, the other businesses of the famous

There are celebrities for whom exercising their profession is too small for them. Hence they go to explore new activities, which, unwittingly, has led them to have a new success to add to their resume. A clear example of this is the actress Paula Echevarria. Although there are also those that have come face to face with a resounding failure. You don’t always win.

Fashion, the food sector and the world of cosmetics These are usually the areas of work in which numerous familiar faces from here and there try their luck. Sometimes to invest part of his fortune, others to make the most of his artistic facet or even to have the ideal image for a product, as the saying goes: who does not risk, does not win.

Kate Hudson has just released her own facial product from a renowned cosmetics firm. @juicebeauty

The last to change jobs momentarily has been the actress kate hudson, which has fallen into the networks of cosmetics. She has done it with the help of a well-known firm in the United States, which has counted on her to get her own beauty product from her. It is an organic facial mask, whose price is around 35 euros. Made with natural ingredients and antioxidants, it cleanses the face with the aim of achieving hydrated, soft and luminous skin.

the protagonist of Something Borrowed has been involved in the entire creation process, including the packaging. Hence, it has taken care of even the smallest detail to bring this product to market, which is presented in a recyclable glass and wood container, with a total absence of plastics. Committed to beauty and the environment.

Paula Echevarría, actress and fashion entrepreneur

Actress, influencer and fashion entrepreneur. Paula Echevarria is the it girl perfect for advertising any product. She has style, personality, beauty, and whatever she wears, everything looks good on her. Two years of hiatus in the acting world were enough for him to decide to launch space flamingohis own fashion brand.

Paula Echevarría, without hardly advertising her clothing brand, has managed to increase her company’s assets considerably. @spaceflamingo.es

The beginnings were hard, it is not a firm accessible to all pockets, but the value for money is adequate. And it already has a loyal clientele that has doubled the company’s profits. And that Paula does not usually advertise it exclusively on her social networks.

Of course Paula uses their garments and combines them perfectly with other brands low cost such as those of the Inditex, Mango or Primark group. outfits with which he triumphs according to the thousands of likes that get each of the images that you share daily with your outfits with which she can be seen wearing a casual, elegant, chic and even sporty style.

Isabel Preysler also tried her luck with her creams

In February 2015, Isabel Preysler surprised by launching her own cosmetics firm. An elegant woman who was very concerned about her image, on the day of the official presentation she revealed that, after spending years trying numerous products from different firms, she was clear about what she wanted. A light product, in a transparent container and with the scent of her favorite flower, peonies. For her, the luminosity and hydration of the skin are paramount and it was what he was looking for with his products.

In February 2015, Isabel Preysler launched her own cosmetics firm on the market. @isabelpreysler

His daughter Ana gave him the push he needed. She made a marketing plan and Isabel was involved in the elaboration. It took two years for MyCream saw the light. «Behind this there is a lot of effort, a lot of energy, a lot of affection. It has passed many tests and I assure you that it is very good», he said then. Although expectations were high, the reviews were for all tastes.

It was put up for sale at different points, including pharmacies and, of course, through its website. Taking advantage of the proximity of Valentine’s Day, there is a 10% discount on any of the products in the line. After seven years, MyCream follow in the market and from the Instagram profile of Tamara Falcó’s mother you can find the offers, as well as the different tips antiaging that Elizabeth herself gives.

Cameron Díaz, in the wine sector

Cameron Díaz found his new profession in the world of wine. He surprised his millions of fans and his colleagues when, in 2018, he announced that he was retiring from the movies. From the sets to the vineyards with Avalinethe environmentally friendly wine brand, made with organic Spanish grapes grown in Catalonia and suitable for vegans.

She retired from filmmaking and became an entrepreneur, creating an organic, vegan-friendly wine.@camerondiaz

The idea was born during a meeting between friends. There was Katherine Power, who has become his partner in this business venture. During that conversation they realized that the wine they were consuming was ruining their healthy lifestyle habits, so they gave a change in terms of pairing lunches and dinners with organic broths.

It shouldn’t have come out to them, so they put their cards on the table and decided to bring their own wine to market at an affordable price –no more than 25 euros-. «If you don’t drink organic wine you are drinking pesticides and who knows what else», commented the protagonist of Something happens with Mary in their networks at the time of launch.

Belén Esteban, businesswoman in the food sector

For ‘pitch’ that of Belén Esteban. No jewelry, no clothes, no other accessories. Paracuellos has found a new source of income in the food sector. Gazpacho and salmorejo were the first two products with which he launched his company, Flavors of Esteban. Through her, with her mother’s recipes and her national products, the collaborator of Save me He entered through the big door in business.

Belén Esteban, from a talk show host to a businesswoman in the food sector. gtres

From summer to winter with other new seasonal products, as well as fries ideal for an aperitif. The marketing plan was a complete success. Supermarkets and department stores throughout Spain they had on their shelves the flavors of Belén, which sold out in a matter of hours.

The success has been such that the intentions of Belén Esteban and her team of export your products: «I want to put in all the points of sale that I can at an international level. We are working on it a lot and hopefully we will achieve it ». As if this were not enough, her expansion line includes the launch of ten new products that, according to her, will be “a boom”. This new facet of work has done nothing but bring him joy.

Belén, like Paula Echevarría or Isabel Preysler, supervises the production chain whenever possibleis aware of the work of the more than 50 people working in his team and, in addition, has created jobs at a very difficult time.