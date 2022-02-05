Film premiere announced with Mel Gibson and Mark Wahlberg

This Easter 2022, Sony Pictures will bring to theaters a film that brings together Mark Wahlberg and Melg Gibson in the recreation of the life of Fr. Stuart Long, a former boxer and “anti-Christian par excellence” who, after a supernatural experience, joined the Christ ranks as a Catholic priest.

In a recent article published in National Catholic Register, Catholic blogger Kathy Schiffer indicated that Sony Pictures acquired the worldwide rights to the biographical film “Father Stu”, about the late priest Fr. Stuart Long and known as “Fr. Stu”; and confirmed that the premiere will be on April 15, on Good Friday.

According to the American film magazine The Hollywood Reporter, the film has been a project of Hollywood actor and producer of more than a dozen feature films, Mark Wahlberg, for the past six years.

The American media indicated that Wahlberg will star as Fr. Stu and that the priest’s father will be played by Mel Gibson, Oscar-winning actor and director, who directed the highest-grossing Christian film of all time: “The Passion of the Christ.”

He noted that Wahlberg brought in Gibson as an actor “and writer/director Rosalind Ross, Gibson’s longtime partner,” to write the script and direct the film. He also indicated that Teresa Ruiz, one of the stars of the Netflix series “Narcos: Mexico”, will play the ex-boxer’s girlfriend.

As Schiffer noted, Mark Wahlberg said that “Fr. Stu’s journey from troublemaker to clergyman was inspiring to many, myself included”; He also assured that “Rosey has done an incredible job of capturing the essence of who he was [el P. Stu] and how it affected the people he met.”

In addition, he noted that Wahlberg expressed his desire to continue the legacy of the priest. “I hope that with this film we keep his spirit alive and continue his good deeds,” he said.

Who was Fr. Stuart Long?

Father Stu was born in Seattle on July 26, 1963. While still a young child, the family moved to Helena, the hometown of his parents, Bill and Kathleen Long.

He began his elementary education at Central School in Helena, graduating from Capital High School in 1981. He began his college life at Carroll College in Helena, where he became an all-around athlete, playing football, coaching wrestling and wrestling. he won the 1985 Golden Gloves heavyweight (boxing) title for Montana, and was runner-up the following year.

In 1986 he graduated from Carroll College after earning his undergraduate degree in English Literature and Writing.

Although he decided to continue in professional boxing, reconstructive jaw surgery put a stop to his plans and, at the suggestion of his mother, he moved to Los Angeles with the intention of pursuing acting, another of his passions.

During that time he worked in film making, played various “tough guy” roles, and later was a bouncer in nightclubs and comedy clubs. However, he became disillusioned and joined the Norton Simon Museum in Pasadena, where he was promoted to manager, a position he held for seven years.

Despite studying at a Catholic school, Stuart Long was not a believer, and even described himself as the “quintessential anti-Christian”, which led him to confront priests and peers.

On his way home from work one night in 1998, he was hit by a car and then another vehicle while riding his motorcycle home. His injuries were serious, so the emergency room doctors did not expect him to recover, to the point that they called his family to say goodbye. However, he was saved from death.

Fr. Stu recounted that when he was lying unconscious on the stretcher he had an out-of-body experience, in which he felt himself rise above his body and heard God speak to him. “God was working behind the scenes,” he said. “He was inside me, but I was outside,” he added.

This episode led him to discover his faith, study religion and be baptized as a Catholic. According to Schiffer, the priest completed the Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults (RCIA), a training course for catechumens, in the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, and was received into the Catholic Church at the Easter Vigil in 1994.

Stuart Long felt a call to the priesthood when he was baptized, and to prove it, he left the museum in 1998 and taught for three years at a Catholic school in Mission Hills, California, where he also coached the wrestling team. He went on to serve with the Capuchin friars in New York City, working in some of the poorest neighborhoods.

The friars then sent him to Franciscan University in Steubenville, Ohio, to study philosophy. After earning his master’s degree in philosophy, he received his priestly formation for the Diocese of Helena at Mount Angel Seminary in Oregon. He was ordained a priest on December 14, 2007 at Saint Helena Cathedral in Montana.

Stuart Long was walking with the aid of crutches during his ordination, having been diagnosed with inclusion body myositis, an extremely rare autoimmune disease that mimics the symptoms of ALS (Lou Gehrig’s disease) for which there is no cure.

According to friends of his, he found his great love serving as a priest, administering the sacraments and counseling the congregation.

In 2010, the diocese brought him to Helena, where Father Stu began a new life and ministry at the Big Sky Care Center nursing home, now using an electric chair.

There he served the parishes of Helena, willingly accepting pain and weakness. He celebrated Mass regularly at St. Mary’s Parish and Big Sky Care Center, and cared for patients until he passed away in 2014 at the age of 50.

According to the California Catholic Daily, Fr. Stu was passionate about his love for God and the people he served. His Masses were said to be devout and his homilies faithful to Christ and his Church, and that he was a beloved priest, confessor, and friend to countless people.

In addition, he taught by example to accept the pain and weakness of everyday life, and even, on one occasion, Fr. Stu commented that his illness was the best thing that had happened to him, because it allowed him to get rid of the pride he had felt for most of his life.