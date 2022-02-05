Fans complain that Liga MX will leave the FIFA video game

Social networks recalled the bad graphics and errors of the first installment of eFootball and described the change of Liga MX as a bad decision

Fans of the FIFA video game complained that Liga MX will not be in the next installment of this popular titleas the competition and Konami reached an exclusivity agreement for it to appear on the eFootball platform.

Next July 16, Liga MX will celebrate 10 years. imago7

This decision was questioned on social networks by various game console users.because the first installment of the video game, after it stopped being called Pro Evolution Soccer, presented bad graphics and various errors that cost him criticism and ridicule.

The development will start in the summer of 2022 and Konami will be able to work with the clubs to obtain the graphicsstadium shots and uniform designs to enhance the user experience.

In addition, Mikel Arriola, president of Liga MX, confirmed that the clubs will have to disassociate themselves from FIFA due to this agreement.

“The issue is that Konami enters with the league and if there are current contracts with teams they will have to end. The positive thing is that we are creating competition between the only two games on the market that want Liga MX,” he concluded.