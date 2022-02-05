Fan dies after vanishing in Querétaro vs. Chivas Femenil

Liga MX reported the death of a follower despite receiving cardiopulmonary resuscitation.

During the first minutes of the game between Queretaro Y Chivas of matchday 6 of the Women’s MX Leaguea fan fainted so he was treated by the stadium’s medical assistance.

The fan in question was a man who fainted and triggered the security protocols of the property, the care body provided him with first aid and took him out of the stands on a stretcher.

The preliminary report indicated in the broadcast of the meeting that this episode occurred from the first minutes of the meeting, and that it drew attention for what could have been a heart attack.

Later, Liga MX reported that the fan died despite receiving medical attention both in the stadium and in the ambulance inside the stadium with cardiopulmonary resuscitation and an external defibrillator, in addition to requesting the advanced medical unit of the State of Querétaro to reinforce attention.

Women’s Querétaro 2-2 Women’s Chivas, matchday 6 Women’s MX League.

Querétaro hit Sonia Vázquez first in the right lane after a dribble against the defense and thus escaped alone, made a cut and then hit the shoe to beat the Chivas goal.

In minute 21, with Casandra Montero’s goal, the score was tied with the rebound that she was able to finish off when Miriam Castillo headed but the ball was bounced.

Cordova, the Querétaro goalkeeper applied herself and gave away a postcard when she launched herself in the 32nd minute to make a one-handed save.

At minute 45, Jaquelín García released a shoe with a chanfle that ended up being a great goal that left Celeste Espino without a chance who, despite the stretch, could not overcome the camber that caused the ball to end up shaking the nets.

The bad thing is that he earned the red card and had to leave the match at minute 65.

It took Chivas to get the equalizer because Licha Cervantes took advantage of Caro Jaramillo to get through the center and send her to sleep.

The result of this match is very important for Querétaro femenil, because although they are in 13th position in the general table, achieving a draw against the leaders of the Tournament and with one less player is to stand out for the Queretaro women.