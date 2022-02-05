Fan died during Querétaro vs. Women’s Chivas, reported Liga MX

Liga MX reported that during the match between Querétaro vs. Chivas Femenil corresponding to matchday 6, a fan died due to a heart attack

The match of Women’s MX League Come in Queretaro Y Chivas was clouded by the death of a fan in the stands of the Olympic stadium in Querétaro after suffering a heart attack, according to the MX League in a community

Liga MX reported the incident that occurred in the stands of the Olympic stadium in Querétaro, where one person died. imago7

Liga MX announced the death of a follower in the stands of the building during the first minutes of the match, this after suffering a heart attack.

In a press release they announced that “when he fainted, the person immediately received medical attention in accordance with health protocol.” However, they could not save his life.

The person was given “cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and a defibrillator. In addition, the advanced medical unit of the State of Querétaro was requested to reinforce care.”

The game ended with a tie at two goals. Chivas remain in first place in the tournament with 14 points, followed by Monterrey with 12 points. For its part, Querétaro marches with five units.