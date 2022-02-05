FA Cup | Manchester United go down on penalties to Middlesbrough

The FA Cup is usually a good opportunity for the greats to save the season if they are not accurate in the other competitions. And the Man Utd seemed to have everything in his face today receiving at home the Middlesbrough in the fourth round of this tournament. In addition, the duel became quite favorable with Jadon Sancho’s goal in the 25th minutein the end the only one from the first part that commanded the Red Devils with a clear advantage.

But the season is not easy for the Old Trafford team and that is why the second half was going to be one of suffering. Matty Crooks equalized at 64′ for him Boron, leaving this tied tie to silence the Mancunian stadium. And in the end, end up taking the duel to extra time because there were no more goals.

As there were none in the first part of extra time, since the locals could not with their modest visiting rival today. Nor in the second because the 120 minutes were also going to end goalless, with the tie to be resolved on penalties. And in the round, after eight consecutive hits by the visitor and seven by the locals, in the eighth Elanga failed to leave the Red Devilsin another party to forget.