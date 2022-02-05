Exatlón México: This was the threat that Koke Guerrero sent to Pato Araujo

The Exatlón México All Star has started and with it a new rivalry is cooking, the Sorcerer of the Air and Captain Courage could be about to star in one of the rivalries at the level of this edition. This was the threat that Koke Guerrero sent to Pato Araujo.

At the beginning of the All Star of the chapter on Friday, February 4, the Blues, who are in the Fortress, talk about the plans they have for the Reds to be eliminated, in fact Javi the Beast and Koke They claim that if one of the opponents goes to the Elimination Duel they could easily take him out.

On the other hand, Nataly Gutiérrrez did suffer a spectacular accident where she almost broke her nose, but she was immediately transferred by ambulance to a hospital where they apparently gave her the green light to return and from what could be seen, it did not happen to adults. more than mere shock and shock.

How was the threat that Koke made to Pato?

In the Fortress where Big Papi is talking, Koke and the Beast, the Sorcerer of the Air says that his main target is Pato Araujo and says that he likes to compete against him because he has been a bit complicated.

On the other hand, Araujo Duck Apparently he also thinks that Koke he’s a good opponent as the Reds won the Survival Series on both sides, both men and women, earlier today.

The Reds finally woke up by winning the Survival Series, in some skin-deep duels, in a final shot, Aristeo jumped and fit the ball in the part with spikes, but Rosique repeated the shot since Aguileón was jumping and the rule says that both feet should be on the ground.

Heliud Pulido was also able to finally win some of his circuits in the exathlon All Star, because since they arrived at this new edition of the program, the Reds suffered a lot to win a single race, but since Thursday the women prevailed over the Blues.

The revelation of Ana Lago and her knee

Thursday at the ceremony of exathlon All Star, Ana Lago revealed that she did not feel 100% since after her knee injury she felt that she was not giving what she had to give for her team, but that same night she won most of all her races.

Apparently Ana Lago and Nataly Gutiérrez will be the athletes who could leave the exathlon All Star, the gymnast for her injury and the basketball player for her blow to the nose she suffered at the End of the World Circuit.

Who will be eliminated from the All Star Exathlon?

So far there is no information on who will be eliminated next Elimination Sunday.

