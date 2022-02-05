Exatlón México: Javi Márquez MOCKS Pato Araujo after falling to Koke Guerrero

Not even a full week has passed and the sixth season of Exathlon Mexico All Star has left with it at least four major controversies that have been maximized thanks to the rise of social networks. The last of these is carried out by Javi Marquez and Pato Araujo, leaders of the blues and the reds, respectively.

It is well known that renowned athletes do not keep a friendship with each other and, on the contrary, consider themselves rivals of great importance, especially because of what happened in the fourth season of Exathlon Mexico: Titans vs Heroes, same where the former professional soccer player beat the blue in the grand final to win the title of the contest.

Now, in this sixth season, the rivalry seems to increase even more after what was done in this last program, where Javi Marquez and Pato Araujo they starred in a crude moment that reignited the enmity between one and the other and that will surely be reflected sooner rather than later in this reality show.

This was the mockery of Javi Márquez towards Pato Araujo in Exatlón México

It all started after the defeat of the leader of the reds in a hand-to-hand combat with Koke Warrior, who curiously achieved the championship for the blues in the fifth season. Knowing he was the loser, the former Guadalajara soccer player reacted in a questionable way by throwing a kind of tantrum that did not make anyone happy.

Araujo began to hit the ground hard with his feet as a sign of anger at falling to his rival, and later threw the shoes he had on. This situation caused the laughter of his opponents and one of them was precisely Javier Marquez, who saw fit to observe everything from the rest bar.

Witnessing this, Marquez could not avoid making fun of his rival imitating the same movements that he did before his blue teammates, which made the aforementioned laugh after what happened on the beaches of Dominican Republic.

That said, everything indicates that the rivalry between Javi Marquez and Pato Araujo It will continue throughout this sixth season of Exatlón México. Who do you think is the athlete who will go the furthest in the competition?

