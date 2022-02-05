Exatlón All Star Preview: What will happen TODAY, Friday, February 4, in Chapter 5?

The competition is just beginning, and the athletes must be prepared to face one of the most important seasons in the entire history of the TV Azteca reality show, Exathlon All Star will make it clear who the real stars are within the show, ultimately crowning the victorious athlete as the ultimate authority to date.

Exathlon All Star brought together again the best legends of the program, red and blue return to the place that made them the most persevering participants within the beaches of the Dominican Republic, all having the same goal, to win at all costs-

So far the blue team has become one of the most important powers in Exathlon All Star, having the strongest and most motivated athletes, they also have the two most recent winners of the TV Azteca reality show, so that has been seen as a clear advantage.

The pressure during this season will be even greater, because now there is no rookie athlete, and it will be pure legends who will have to defend their title and clarify on the circuits why they are the best athletes within Exathlon All Star.

What will happen today in Exatlón All Star?

Unlike other seasons, in Exathlon All Star there is no room for mistakes, being the most colossal season so far any small slip could affect either the blue or the red team quite a bit.

The closing of the first week will be one of the most difficult, so this duel for Survival should remind each of the athletes what their motivation is to go out and fight for that place within Exathlon All Star.

The situation looks increasingly complicated for the red team, which could fall apart within the first week, greatly affecting the performance of each of the athletes and putting their stay in the season at risk.

For the blues, their situation could not be better, so we could see the team pick up again this season. Exathlon All Star, having many wins within the first few weeks of the competition, making it clear that the blues have come back stronger.

Unfortunately for the red team, the accidents will not stop bothering their athletes, and it will be Nataly Gutierrez who will face the first serious problems within the circuits, hitting her face hard for what is not known what will happen with her participation in Exathlon All Star.

Enjoy the chapter Exathlon All Star sharp at 7:30 pm through the Azteca UNO signal.