Exatlón All Star: Javi Márquez humiliates Pato Araujo by imitating his tantrum (VIDEO)

During the elite edition of Exathlon All Starwho has been on everyone’s lips is Araujo Duck, either because of his comments, which have been considered sexist, or because of his tantrums when having a defeat. This time it was just a “tantrum” that grabbed everyone’s attention on social networks and Javier Marquez in the competition.

It turns out that, in the edition of Wednesday, February 3, after losing in a hand-to-hand combat with the winner of the fifth season, Koke Warriorthe champion of the fourth season exhibited a fit of fury that for many was simply a tantrum, like the one children do.

The former because Araujo Duck He began to hit the floor strongly with his feet as a sign of anger and then, visibly annoyed, he threw his sports shoe, because the “Wizard of the air” achieved the final 4 pitches that placed the score 3-1 in favor of the blues.

Faced with such attitudes, the members of the blue team could not hold back their laughter and “Big Daddy” He did not hesitate to make fun of the member of the red team.

How did Javi Márquez make fun of Pato Araujo?

After congratulating Koke, the members of the blue team’s bench burst out laughing at Araujo’s reaction. Y Javier Marquez caused even more laughter, because he imitated the same movements that Zudikey Rodríguez’s husband did when he lost the duel.