Exathlon All Star: Is it allowed to win? Blue fans point out the HORRIBLE performance of Ernesto Cázares on the circuits

Exathlon All Star sought to bring together the best athletes in the history of the TV Azteca reality show, with the main objective of creating one of the most important seasons within the program, the production decided to renew each of the key aspects for the development of the participants, situation which is leaving several red and blue athletes somewhat behind.

Despite having become legends after their amazing performance in their respective season, there are athletes who are currently not prepared both physically and mentally to face the magnitude of Exathlon All Star, one of them is Ernesto Cazareswho had become one of the most beloved and recognized participants of the blue team, and who is now simply causing pain in the blue fans.

Taking a separate path from TV Azteca at the time of completion Exathlon MexicoThe athlete Ernesto Cazares He decided to continue his life in a normal way, managing to complete other types of goals such as preparing the birth of his first baby with his current partner, returning sporadically for some duel of legends, however, he did not resume the rhythm of his other companions during these last years .

It is clear that within Exathlon All Star the pressure is even greater for all athletes, with the most recent winners from last season and the amazing finalists who are quite advanced at the moment, leaving veterans like Ernest Cazares.

Fans point out the terrible performance of Ernesto Cázares

As one of the athletes to go to elimination this week, fans of Ernesto Cazares They are not completely sad, and many point out that they are only delaying the blue team, having a fairly slow pace.

Between teasing and some bad comments, Ernesto Cazares Return to Exathlon All Star to show that he still had the touch that made him a champion, unfortunately everything indicates that the athlete has lost a lot of his focus and strength for this type of competition.

Everything seems to indicate that it will be Ernesto Cazares the definitive elimination of the first week of Exathlon All Starleaving his path unfinished in this incredible TV Azteca reality show, which is why many of his followers are quite disappointed in their favorite athlete, since during his season he proved to be one of the strongest participants at all times, reaching the final and crowned champion.