EVERYTHING CHANGED: Xavi explained what will happen to Ousmane Dembélé in the 6 months remaining on his contract at FC Barcelona

The situation of Ousmane Dembélé in the FC Barcelona changed. As he did not renew, the Blaugrana board wanted to sell him. Unfortunately for his cause, the player did not give in, he did not lower his pretensions and it was impossible for them to accommodate him in the market.

What The mosquito was not transferred in the winter window, many fans believed that Xavi would send him to the stands during the second half of the 2021/22 season. And no, it won’t.

This Saturday, at the press conference prior to the League match against Atlético de Madrid, Teacher announced that ouz He is once again one more in the squad. The world champion will be used when the Spanish coach considers it prudent.

“Circumstances have meant that Ousmane did not find a solution. The circumstances were one a month ago, now they are different. He is part of the club, he is part of the squad. He has a contract. I met with the president, with the Board of Directors, with the Technical Secretariat, and we have decided. In the same way that we decided that he had to find a solution: either he renewed, or a way out was found for him”.

“Now the circumstances have changed. He is a team player. I have decided that he is part of the staff. And we can’t shoot ourselves in the foot either. We have to use him, I think he can help us. He has been a good professional when he has been and when he has not been on the roster. Therefore, it is a club decision. And we will use it when I think it is convenient. He is one of the team at the moment”.

“Circumstances have changed. We have done our best to find a solution. I understand the position of the club, the player and the fans. We have to close ranks and think about what is best for the club. We have to be selfish, think of ourselves, think that he is a player who has a contract and can help us achieve the goals for this season”.

“What does it matter if we were wrong or not wrong? The circumstances are what they are. And we have decided together. It is a joint decision. We are all in one. We are a team, we are a family. In the end, the circumstances are there. 1 month ago we decided one thing. Circumstances have now changed. And we have decided what is best for the club and for the team. The player is part of the squad normally, he has a contract. And I will use it when I see fit.”

Does FC Barcelona lose authority for future cases? “On the contrary. I think we have done well, we have decided for the club. We have decided for the collective, for the good of the club, due to the circumstances. We would have liked the player to have renewed, or find another solution, but the circumstances are what they are. I understand the culé fans, who may be hurt by the player, but we have to close ranks. You have to think about the team. Those who come to the Camp Nou to cheer on, cheer on Ousmane if he has to play. I understand that there are angry and hurt people, but the most important thing is the group, the collective. And Ousmane is training well, he has been a good professional at all times. And he is one of the squad”.

Undefeated data. Ousmane Dembélé registers 31 goals and 23 assists in 129 games played with FC Barcelona. He has suffered 13 injuries since his presentation as a culé.

Did you know…? Ousmane Dembélé was recruited by FC Barcelona for 140 million euros. Due to physical problems and inconsistencies, he has never been able to live up to expectations.