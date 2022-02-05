Emma Watson and a mistake in particular Harry Potter

Emma Watson talked about the photo of Emma Roberts instead of him in the special of Harry Potter from HBO. With the kindness of always, the actress made a post on Instagram to respond to all his followers about the controversial image that included the producers in the special.

Taking her networks as a means, the British actress decided to upload the photo of Roberts in which she looks very tender with the ears of Minnie Mouse. In the caption for the photo, she told her namesake that she wasn’t this cute as a child and referred to her as “Emma Sister.”

Watson’s fans did not stop praising her sense of humor, since they were the ones who realized that the one in the photo was another actress. After a few hours, Emma Roberts gave her answers through Instagram and took the opportunity to laugh at everything that happened and especially the production error, these types of things being some that can happen even if they are multimillion-dollar productions.

Many did not believe that Watson will take this mistake and share it, but she decided to laugh and share it with her fans along with her sense of humor that makes her a great professional.