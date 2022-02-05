Emilio Azcárraga makes a surprise visit to attract the attention of the Club América squad

Although it has already started Closure 2022, some teams finished their contracts for this semester the week before and at the beginning of this, so they will be able to start competing seriously until date five or six of the contest. One of them is the America clubwell the Eagles closed ranks with the arrival of Juan Oteroand they will try to leave behind what was exhibited against the Club Puebla and Atlas to resume the path of victories that ultimately leads them to become champions of the MX League, a goal they have been far from in recent tournaments, with increasingly painful eliminations. That for the above than the same Emilio Azcarraga showed up this morning.

As reported by our collaborator, Jonatan Peña, Emilio Azcarraga has been visiting Coapa more often, and this morning he was with the intention of seeing his players and emphasizing that the objective of this semester is to win the MX League. Let’s not forget that America You will only see activity in this tournament, because now you will not compete for the Concachampions. On the other hand, the owner of the Eagles He took the opportunity to tell his elements that the style of play they show on the field must go hand in hand with what the Americanism want, be offensive and put on a good show. It should be noted that Azcarraga did not set any ultimatums, and on the contrary, supported the work done by Santiago Baths.

What is expected from Club América for this semester in Liga MX

Although the signings that Santiago Baths led to America clubthat has already been done, so now it is up to Santiago Solari correctly plan each match and make use of the pertinent elements so that each day there is a better football Cream blue. Right now you have only one point after two games, the next opponent is Athletic Saint Louis, an accessible painting and with which the triumph could be resumed. Later he will face Santos Laguna, and Pachucanot to mention that in the middle of these two weekends, he will replace the pending day two against Mazatlan. Still no classic is played or against the teams Regios who start with the most expensive templates, so Solari has time to shore up his squad and get to the league like a true championship contender.