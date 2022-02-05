Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Has a Teachable Moment After Speaking Out on Joe Rogan Controversy

ads

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has changed his mind regarding his defense of Joe Rogan amid his ongoing controversy with Neil Young and several other music artists, and Spotify. After New York Times bestselling author Don Winslow called out the actor for his support of Rogan’s practices, the Jungle Cruise star says he’ll do more research on a person’s career before lending his support in the future. calling the incident a “teachable moment.”

“You are a hero to many people and using your platform to defend Joe Rogan, a guy who used and laughed at using the N-word dozens of times, is a terrible use of your power,” Wilson tweeted to The Rock. “Have you really listened to this man’s many racist statements about black people?”

“Thank you for this. I hear you and everyone here 100%. I was not aware of his use of the N-word prior to my comments, but now I have learned the full narrative from him. Teachable moment for me. Mahalo bro and have a great and productive weekend,” Johnson said in response.

Rogan first came under fire after musician Neil Young launched a campaign against him and Spotify for his alleged spread of COVID-19 “misinformation” with his Joe Rogan Experience podcast. The singer threatened to remove his songs from the streaming service, at which point Spotify sided with Rogan and removed the “Harvest Moon” singer’s discography from the platform. Along with Young, Joni Mitchell, Graham Nash, David Crosby and Stephen Stills have also pledged to get their songs off the streaming service in support of the movement. Following the events of the week, a separate conversation surfaced examining the podcast host for his use of the N-word. Singer India Arie removed his music from Spotify as part of a crusade against Rogan for his previous use of the N-word. at various times.

Rogan responded to the original controversy in an Instagram video where he explains himself as someone who is simply looking to have conversations with people who have different opinions on a variety of topics. Johnson showed her support for him in the comments section of Rogan’s video. “Great stuff here bro,” Johnson wrote. «Perfectly articulated. I hope to come one day and break the tequila with you.”