Dwayne Johnson gives no respite to Vin Diesel. This has been done when it seemed that they were going to make peace

The relationship between Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson has been really tense since 2016, when ‘The Rock’ released some very unfriendly statements about an actor from the famous ‘Fast & Furious’ saga. Some time later, it was confirmed that it was the interpreter of ‘Toretto’, who was accused on several occasions of not showing up for filming, always being late and being irresponsible with the recordings, something that the former WWE fighter could not tolerate.

Over the years, the “enmity” between the actors remained on pause, since each one was focused on their respective projects, thus extinguishing the strong controversy that surrounded them. However, in recent months new signs of a new conflict between them have appeared, since it has been rumored that ‘The Rock’ would return to the saga to participate in the tenth film, despite the fact that he had declared that he would not participate in no other installment of the famous franchise.

Vin Diesel, who plays Dominic Toretto, made several publications confirming that Johnson’s return to the saga is excellent newssince this would fulfill the promise he made to his friend Paul Walker, to create one of the best films in the saga, with all its original cast in the tenth installment of the franchise.

However, these statements have not been to the liking of the former fighter, since he has indicated that Vin’s words are false, since he is only trying to manipulate the fans of the film.

“Vin Diesel’s post is an example of how manipulative he is. I didn’t like that he mentioned his children, or the death of Paul Walker. They are out of all this, “Dwayne said in an interview for ‘CNN’. In addition, he confirmed that he maintains his decision not to return to ‘Fast & Furious’. “I told Vin Diesel personally that he would not return to the franchise. I was firm, but cordial. I made it clear that he would support the cast and encourage the success of the series, but there was no possibility of returning. We have talked about this for months and we reached an agreement,” Johnson said.

Despite the discomfort that the interpreter of ‘Black Adam’ felt regarding the information provided by Diesel, he wanted to handle it from a polite and cordial point of view, while wishing the entire ‘Fast & Furious’ team a successful return to the big screen in its tenth edition: “My goal from the beginning was to end my incredible journey with this incredible franchise with gratitude and grace. It is unfortunate that this public conversation has muddied everything. In any case, I trust the Fast universe and its ability to constantly satisfy the audience. I sincerely wish my former cast and crewmates the best of luck and success for the next episode,” said Johnson, while indicating that he is committed to new professional projects, such as: ‘DC League of Super-pets’ and ‘Red Alert’ .