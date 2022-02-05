‘Don’t look up’: the sixth extinction and human stupidity

What is an astrobiologist and doctor in Geological Sciences doing writing about cinema?

The Adam McKay Movie don’t look up recently released on Netflix hides, although in parody mode, a terrifying background and a scathing, satirical and polyhedral critique of today’s world.

Scientists, politicians, the media, social networks and society in general are involved in this work. For this reason, it allows the identification of some topics, dialogues, outcomes and behaviors closely related to the research activity.

And what’s more: the background reveals an unfortunate reality. As the well-known astrophysicist and popularizer Neil deGrasse Tyson has pointed out, it is almost “more like a documentary than a comedy.”

In the film, Kate Dibiasky, an astronomer played by actress Jennifer Lawrence, discovers that a hitherto unknown comet is approaching Earth. Commenting on it to her teacher, Dr. Randall Mindi, played by Leonardo DiCaprio, he performs a series of calculations on his trajectory.

The data unequivocally indicates that the comet will impact our planet in approximately six months. And, furthermore, that it is an object large enough to cause a mass extinction event.

By all possible means, the two scientists try to warn NASA, institutions and society in general of the imminent danger that this entails.

But no one seems to care how serious the situation is. They remain preoccupied with their routines, trifles, ridiculous and even fatuous habits, full of foolishness and unscientific skepticism. Society remains oblivious to everything that is going to happen, as if it were one more alarmist and irrelevant news item that is passed unconsciously.

Why do I say that the film impacted me (pun intended) and that in this article I could contribute some personal and professional aspects? Well, because one of my specialties is the study of meteorites and their impacts.

My field of study has led me to go beyond science itself. I have been able to collaborate with institutions of the highest level about this natural astrophysical and astrogeological risk that, without a doubt, is real. Although the probability of its occurrence is very low, it can constitute a serious danger to our habitability and our future.

In 2010, after giving a conference on this subject at the Illustrious Official College of Geologists (ICOG), a Security expert from the former Commission for Monitoring Crisis Situations of the Presidency of the Government (current Department of National Security) contacted me to carry out a high-level technical report.

Said report dealt with the possible impact scenarios, in the event that in Spain we had to face this catastrophe. The document covered many of the issues addressed in the film. In fact, when I saw it, the data, figures and comments reminded me, in large part, of the personal and professional experience I had lived 12 years ago.

Using a software In particular, the report contemplated more than 20 simulations of possible impact scenarios. It included impactors of different dimensions and composition (rock, metal and even ice) colliding with rocky or aqueous substrates (seas and oceans) at different speeds and at different angles. The associated seismicity and the distance reached by the ejected materials were also evaluated.

However, according to the type of objects and most likely impacts, a maximum diameter of the impacting object of 300 meters was expected, far from the five to ten kilometers of the Dibiasky comet of Don’t look up.

In short, apart from what has already been indicated, what could be said about the film is related to our comparison as a potential sixth agent of mass extinction, although in a way that is perhaps different from what we think.

Three years ago I was invited to speak about the sixth extinction at the Homo Curiosus event organized by Very interesting and the Odyssey channel. In my lecture, I explained the existence of five major mass extinctions recorded in the geological history of our planet.

These extinctions were due to geological and cosmic events. However, at present the human being is behaving as a sixth agent of extinction, contaminating rivers, soils, aquifers, seas, oceans, the atmosphere, deforesting forests, depleting species and having a very negative influence on our own future.

It would undoubtedly be a sixth full-fledged extinction, similar to the one that already occurred in the Permian-Triassic boundary and which wiped out practically 95% of marine species and 70% of terrestrial vertebrate species.

In don’t look up The size of the comet would entail, according to the real data, a collision on a planetary scale that would not destroy the Earth, but would -in all probability- most of life.

It would undoubtedly be a sixth full-fledged extinction, similar to the one that already occurred in the Permian-Triassic boundary (approximately 250 million years ago) and which wiped out practically 95% of marine species and 70% of marine species. terrestrial vertebrates. So far, it has been the largest known extinction on our planet.

But the film gives us one more argument, as a pernicious ingredient of extinction: our own stupidity and foolishness as a society. This attitude means that, being able to solve the serious problems that beset us (fictionally reflected in the arrival of the comet), it makes us minimize and even despise them.

Let’s hope that if this happens in the future, we will be able to respond appropriately.

This text has been published in The Objective. Its author is a scientific researcher. Head of Research Group and Laboratory. Expert in Meteorites, Planetary Geology and Astrobiology, Institute of Geosciences (IGEO – CSIC – UCM).

