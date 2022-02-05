Donovan Carrillo and the song of Juan Gabriel

The first time that Donovan Carrillo knew there were some Winter Olympic Games, was when he set his sights on the 2010 Vancouver competitions.

Now, it will become the first Mexican figure skater in 30 years.

Inspired by his sister, the 22-year-old Carrillo started skating shortly before the Vancouver Games, but it wasn’t until he watched the competitions on television that he knew what he wanted to do in life.

“It is a great satisfaction to see my dream materialized because it took many years of work,” said Carrillo.

read also Donovan Carrillo and Sarah Schleper led the Mexican delegation at the opening of Beijing 2022

Originally from Guadalajara, Carrillo was 13 years old when he had to move to León, a city in the center of the country, following his coach Gregorio Núñez. The reason? The ice rink in Guadalajara had been closed.

Since then he has trained on a track located inside a shopping center. It does not have the Olympic dimensions, but Beijing could still be classified.

Donovan Carrillo struggled due to lack of resources

“In the first years of my career, one of the biggest conflicts I learned to fight against was the lack of resources,” Carrillo said. “It was difficult to train as an athlete in that first stage because my sport is expensive and access is limited. because you cannot practice it in government agencies, it is with individuals and that complicates the practice”.

Unlike countries with a tradition of winter sports, the few ice skating rinks that exist in Mexico are for recreational practices, and none are available free of charge.

read also Beijing Winter Olympics kick off with lockdowns and boycotts

His coach works at one of those private tracks, and there Carrillo combines his training with the people who pay to go have fun.

“We have structured a training plan different from that of a Russian, a Chinese, a Japanese or an American who do not train in the same conditions inside a shopping center as I do, where the track is not even Olympic,” said Carrillo. “But far from complaining about all this, I appreciate it because it made me grow as an athlete and I hope to continue growing.”

Until I met you…

He became famous in Mexico in 2016, when he skated to the rhythm of ‘Hasta que te conocí’, a very popular song by Juan Gabriel, who had recently died, although it was not as a tribute to the singer but because it was his mother’s favorite .

For his performance in Beijing, Carrillo chose music by Carlos Santana and the songs ‘Black Magic Woman’ and ‘Shake It’ for his short program and in the free program he will use songs by Carlos Rivera and Elvis Crespo.

“I really enjoy when I skate and many are going to enjoy music when I present it at the Olympics,” said the competitor. “The songs have a unique energy and are going to mark something important in my skating career.”

At Beijing 2022, he will be one of four athletes competing for Mexico. The others are Sarah Scheleper and Rodolfo Dickson, in alpine skiing, as well as Jonathan Soto, in cross-country skiing.

“As Mexicans we are capable of achieving many things, the clear example is being able to be in the Olympic Games, it is proof that everything is possible. Although it will be a new experience, we are happy and motivated to make history for the country”, he said.

Carrillo, the only one of those classified to Beijing who has a scholarship from the federal government, was chosen as the flag bearer of the delegation.

“Being the flag bearer for me as a Mexican means everything, as athletes we aspire to reach the Olympics and being a flag bearer motivates more to have a performance that makes me proud not only me but the whole country,” he added.

Carrillo is realistic about his expectations. Located in 70th place in the world ranking, talking about medals is out of reality.

“Being my first Olympics, what I want to bring back is experience, the main objective is to achieve better performances and a result that my country and I will feel proud of,” Carrillo said. “The focus is to give my best and fight for everything.”

Carrillo will be the first Mexican to figure skate at the Olympic Games since Ricardo Olavarrieta competed at Albertville 1992.

“In 2010 I had the opportunity to dream of going to compete in the Olympics,” said Carrillo. “Now I have to be on the other side because I want to inspire others to dare to experiment, that’s another of my goals.”

Carrillo seems to have everything to achieve it.