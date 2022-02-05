Does Jürgen Damm arrive as a surprise reinforcement for Cruz Azul in the extension of the transfer market?

officially the transfer market in Liga MX ended since last February 1,date on which Cruz Azul managed to register its last three signings for the Clausura Tournament 2022however, this Friday Mexican soccer was shaken with the news that approved a kind of ‘extension’ to be able to register more players.

It is so in the last hours Stove Football seems to have turned on again around La Maquinabecause even though in La Noria the squad with which Juan Reynoso will fight for the titles was defined this semester, by registering a total of eight reinforcements, fans they got excited about another supposed arrival: that of Jurgen Damm.

And it is that through social networks, it began to gain strengthto the rumor that the Mexican winger, Jürgen Damm, could arrive as a surprise reinforcement to Cruz Azul in this ‘extension’ of the transfer market, in addition to the fact that Atlanta United announced this Friday that he had no place in the team, and as if that were not enough, after the cement president, Álvaro Dávila, revealed that the club had not spent the entire budget for transfers.

Is it possible the arrival of Jürgen Damm to Cruz Azul?

The resounding answer is: no. There is no possibility that Jürgen Damm can reach Cruz Azulthis due to the same conditions in which Liga MX approved this extension in the registration of playerssince he warned that, among other terms, they will be able to do it only if the footballers arrived as free agents with a contract terminated at his last club before February 1requirement that the former player of Tigres does not comply, because despite They are not in Atlanta United’s plans, they still belong to the MLS team.

It should be noted that the rumor quickly spread all over social mediaafter some user pretended to be the TUDN journalist, Adrián Esparzaand publish the false information about the 29-year-old soccer playerso the reporter himself came out to clarify the issue and warn that No more reinforcements would arrive at La Noria this semester.

“Remember that all my information is published on Twitter or Instagram. Some pages publish things that I supposedly said, but it is not true. Jürgen Damm does not come to Cruz Azul. Cruz Azul will no longer sign anyone else“, The communicator published through his Twitter account.