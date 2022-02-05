Do you know what impostor syndrome is? you could have it

Still don’t know about impostor syndrome? It is a phenomenon psychological that a person suffers with a low selfsteem who considers that his actions are not meritorious. Everything they have obtained is a fraud and they do not recognize their personal worth and successes. It can affect all ages, but is more common in teenagers. There is also no distinction of areas, and it can occur in the academic, work or family.

My son has runny nose and fever, should I do a covid test? Read more

The disease is more frequent than it may seem; in fact, 7 out of 10 people they suffer it at least once in their lives, Dr. Valerie Young, an expert on the matter, assures BBC News.

“Millions of women and men around the world, from successful business executives to brilliant students to actresses like Kate Winslet, are secretly worried that they’re not as capable as everyone thinks,” says Young.

ADOLESCENTS SUFFER FROM IT MORE

These are emotionally more vulnerable. They may be pressured to a greater extent than in the rest of the ages, to meet objectives, which is new in their lives. The possible causes of impostor syndrome in adolescents would be:

Low self-esteem. How many more insecure the person most likely to suffer from this disorder. A person’s confidence is disrupted for different reasons, be it the opinions of others, past failures or obsessive-compulsive thoughts, among other possible reasons.

Fear of the unknown. The new changes they can become a lot of responsibility for the adolescent and that he even makes the mistake of comparing himself with others who are supposedly better qualified, according to his criteria.

The lack of family support. Lack of support and recognition when the adolescent achieves something, in addition to a possible review.

negative experiences. Experience is also a factor and mistakes or negative events they can make the young person think that he is not capable of achieving things.

WHAT ARE THE SYMPTOMS?

They do not accept compliments. They don’t like praise, they may even think that people are being compassionate by praising them or saying words of encouragement.

Extreme insecurity. Appreciating with words that indicate it and comparing constantly with others. This leads them to not accept the merit of their achievements, create situations of self-sabotage and have crises of anxietywhich sometimes causes their interpersonal relationships to be affected.

failure expectations. Everything they do will surely go wrong, since the chances of failure are very high for them. And they torture themselves with every little mistake.

Fear of being discovered. They believe that their successes are thanks to the luck and they have afraid to let people know that they don’t have talents and abilities.

HOW TO TREAT THE PROBLEM?

The treatment to follow is psychotherapy. The first objective is that the person understands that he suffers from a behavior disorder that makes him be and think that way. From there, the work consists of dismantling each of the patient’s toxic beliefs.

One technique used is focusing, a concentration exercise in which you avoid external stimuli and only focus on what is happening inside your body. Negative thoughts are more easily detected and attempts are made to expel these thoughts verbally at the time.