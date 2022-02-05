Did you cut your bangs? Kendall Jenner shared an enigmatic photo

U.S-. It seems that Kendall Jenner he got tired of his current look and decided to renew himself. The model posted a selfie on her stories from Instagram in which it is shown with a new bangs. However, fans of the Keeping Up with the Kardashian star aren’t entirely sure she’s really changed her style, as she wasn’t too sure about it.

Thursday February 3 Kendall Jenner shared in their stories Instagram a boomerang showing strands of her trademark brown hair cascading over her forehead in what appeared to be her new bangs. In the clip, the model wore a jacket Nike and sunglasses as she sat in a car and fluttered her hair over her face.

The doubt of his fans arises from the words of Jenner, who apparently is not very sure of a change of look either. “Bangzzz (bangs)”, he wrote about the photograph, adding an “I don’t know”. While it’s still unclear if she actually decided to cut her hair, the model has previously sported fake bangs at various red carpet events over the years.

However, in 2019 Kendall Jenner ditched the fake bangs and opted for a real one, leading her fans to draw comparisons between her and her mom’s iconic pixie look Chris Jenner. But apparently the model has a complicated relationship with her bangs, since in September she even complained about her mother for giving her uneven bangs when she was a child.

In that occasion, Kendall Jenner shared in their stories Instagram a sweet photograph from her childhood in which her bangs had been cut to different lengths. “Why was my bangs like this, mom?” She jokingly wrote her model asking for explanations from Chris Jenner. We will have to wait for the supermodel to share a new current photo to decipher if she finally decided to renew her look.