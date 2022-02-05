Did the Mexican defender throw an indirect shot at Tata Martino?

John Vasquez keep living a great moment with him Genoa, and it is that the Mexican was key for his team to achieve the draw against Roma and even, according to statskicks, the national defender has the best tackles and interceptions average among all top-five center backs Europe leagues.

“What does not kill you makes you stronger,” the defender wrote on his social networks. Users immediately pointed out that it was a hint to the Tata Martino, since the coach of the Mexican team did not line up the defender in No match of the playoffs.

Despite the great moment he is experiencing, the Argentine strategist put in his place Hector Moreno, Nestor Araujo, among other soccer players, for which he was questioned in the FIFA date.

John Vasquez played the 90 minutes in the match against The wolf, started as left side and completed five clearances, had three interceptions in the game, had a successful two-attempt cross.

The next game will face the last place in the table in a duel that will be of the utmost importance in the quest to stay in the First division of the italy league, because later he will visit the team of Venice, which is four points from Genoa.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED: WAYNE ROONEY: WIFE OF THE ENGLISHMAN FORBIDDEN HIM TO GO OUT ON THE STREET WITHOUT ‘WATCHMAN’