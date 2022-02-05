DiCaprio saved his dogs from freezing to death | NewsNet

The actor Leonardo DiCaprio revealed in an interview a heroic anecdote that few knew and that has him and his two rescue dogs as protagonists. The talented artist jumped into a frozen lake to save his pet Siberian Husky, as he recounted in Entertainment Weekly’s “Around the Table” interview series.

“Basically, they both fell into a frozen lake,” DiCaprio said. “I didn’t know what to do on a frozen lake.” Co-star Jennifer Lawrence later clarified the story, saying, “One of the dogs fell [al agua] and he jumped into the frozen lake to rescue him, but as soon as he got one out of the pond the other one jumped in.” To which Dicaprio added: “The other dog started licking the one that was drowning, and suddenly we were all together on the frozen lake.

DiCaprio’s heroic actions go hand in hand with his off-camera activities. In recent years, the actor has been an active voice in the debate for the protection of the Amazon and the indigenous populations that inhabit it. He has also worked with a number of environmental organizations and donated $43 million to expand and revitalize ecosystems in the Pacific archipelagos of Latin America, from Mexico to Chile.