David Lynch to star in Steven Spielberg’s new feature film

Two of the most beloved directors, awarded and respected by the public, will join forces in one of the most anticipated projects of the year. A few hours ago, it was confirmed that steven spielberg summoned David Lynchto act in his new film, titled The Fabelmansshaping a gathering that is cause for celebration for cinephiles.

Although there is no official synopsis yet, the new project by the director of ETis a sort of autobiography based on his own childhood, and his memories growing up in Arizona. At the moment, the cast has confirmed michelle williams Y paul dano, who will play a married couple, based on the filmmaker’s parents. It is also found seth roden, which according to Spielberg himself acknowledged, is inspired by his uncle. The actor Gabriel LaBelle (a practically unknown face, who will have his great opportunity here), will compose a young man who dreams of being a film director, and who will be an alter ego of the director. They will also be in the film, big names like Judd Hirsch Y Robin Bartlett.

steven spielberg Charles Sykes – Invision

The role that Lynch will play is still a question mark, and it is unknown if his participation will be important, or if it will be limited to a cameo (some rumors suggest that he could play a character based on a classic film director) . For the author of Mulholland Drive, this project marks a return to acting. From 1974 onwards, Lynch made numerous appearances in front of the screen, in other people’s titles as well as his own. After some cameos in The elephant Man or Dunehis first big role was given to him in the series Twin Peaks, where he played the peculiar agent Gordon Cole. And beyond participating in titles like louisor lend your voice in the cleveland show, The Fabelmans without a doubt it is one of the most relevant projects that you will find as an actor.

Regarding directing, Lynch has not made any feature films since 2006, the year in which he premiered Inland Empire. In recent times, he has directed numerous short films, some video clips and short experimental pieces. a series for Netflix titled Unrecorded Nightwho was going to write, is in limbo and for several months nothing has been heard about it.