Congressman from Guanajuato defends his remedy of pulling ears to cure angina

The federal deputy from Brunette for Guanajuato, Emmanuel Reyeswent viral after sharing two videos created in tik tok in which he recommends a traditional remedy to cure the angina: pull the ears and drink water. To the President of the Health Commission they rained on him critics in which they question whether it is a joke, that is how he defended himself.

“No joke, the cultural richness of Mexico also comes from its traditional and natural remedies to alleviate certain ailments“, he replied to the columnist from Economy Y Business Barbara Andersonwho shared the video of deputy in Twitter Hoping it was a “joke”.

No joke, the cultural richness of Mexico also comes from its traditional and natural remedies to relieve certain ailments. https://t.co/sRFFMf1oJk – Emmanuel Reyes (@EmmanuelReyesC) January 28, 2022

“I hope this is a joke, a meme for your friends that was leaked online. If not, I think we are really lost … “, published the columnist.

The January 28the deputy Emmanuel Reyes shared a video from tik tok in which he acts together with a colleague from the Health Commission and they simulate that he attends to him in the event of an annoyance due to anginaHe even calls him “doctor” deputy of the fraction of Brunette.

“Do you want to know how the thunder angina“? Thus begins the videothen he deputy asks the “patient” to sit down and pulls his earsbending them to the point that the movement can be heard, and assures that it is an ancient remedy that his grandmother taught him.

After pulling the ears and drink water, the alleged patient says he has improved. “We are under his orders from the Health Commission“So ends the video from tik tok.

Hours later it went up a second video because of the popularity it had, says the same deputyin this he repeats the remedy and affirms that in addition to removing the pain of the anginafold the ears also removes the stress and the headache.

The videos received a wave of critics by experts and users of Twitter. The anesthesiologist doctor Isaac Chavez Diaz, graduated of the UNAMcommented on the publication that he would hope that he would delete “soon” his video.

“East Deputy belonged to the Health Commission. That explains a lot. I hope you delete it soon video“.

“I don’t think he will do it, he has already spread another one,” they replied to Dr. Chavez.

Three days after posting these videosthe January 31, Emmanuel Reyes He defended himself and said that the traditional medicine Mexican is even imparted with courses and workshops in universities prestigious, and used as an example the Universidad Iberoamericana.

To those who despise traditional medicine to relieve ailments, I say: there are universities as prestigious as the Ibero with courses on traditional Mexican medicine, and what’s more, they charge for it. We value ancestral practices. pic.twitter.com/GGeQJIZTaq – Emmanuel Reyes (@EmmanuelReyesC) January 31, 2022

“Those who despise traditional medicine to relieve ailmentsI tell them: there is universities as prestigious as Iberian with courses on traditional medicine Mexican, and besides, they charge for it. Let us value ancestral practices.”

The angina are the inflammation of the palatine tonsils, masses of tissue that we have on each side of the throat; These cause intense pain in the throat to the ears, and it is common for them to occur when there is flu.

THE PROFILE OF FEDERAL DEPUTY

Emmanuel Reyes Carmona, 35, is federal deputy by LXIV Legislaturerepresents District 13 (Santiago Valley, Guanajuato).

The Law graduate is President of the Health Commission in the Chamber of Deputies.

The reforms I proposed to the #General law of health?? they seek to incorporate into it an inclusive language by substituting the term “man” for “person”. With this initiative we achieve:

?? Recognize the rights of all men and women equally;

(1/2) pic.twitter.com/mZc8brC2s5 – Emmanuel Reyes (@EmmanuelReyesC) February 4, 2022

Among his most recent proposals to the General law of healththe deputy Emmanuel seeks to replace the word “man” with “person”, with the aim of using inclusive language and recognizing the right of everyone equally, he published on his Twitter account. Twitter.

The name of Reyes Carmona rang in the middle of 2021when the National Research Center (CNI) investigated him for alleged links with the Santa Rosa de Lima Cartelnow presides over Health Commission.

