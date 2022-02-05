Club World Cup: why Rayados fans boasted a tifo from Mr. Barriga

In a chapter of the El Chavo del 8 Series, the character played by Edgar Vivar showed his love for the Rayados de Monterrey, for which he became one of the team’s icons (Video: Facebook/Los Albiazules Rayados)

Although his presence in the stands of the stadiums located in the United Arab Emirates only lasted one game, the Rayados de Monterrey fans did not miss the occasion and starred in one of the most memorable scenes in the 2022 FIFA Club World Cup. In the first minutes of the match, they displayed in the stands a typhus with the figure of Señor Barrigaa member of the series The Chavo of 8 which denoted his link with the Monterrey team in one of the chapters.

During the broadcast of the meeting, a giant loom began to unfold on the header painted blue and white. It was a tricolor typhus in whose center stood out the animated version of the owner of the neighborhood where he lived The Chavo of 8. The figure of the character was shown with a smile and carrying a flag as well as a striped shirt. “Monterrey, Monterrey, Ra-Ra-Ra”it read in one of the corners.

And it is that the character played by Edgar Vivar showed his love for the colors of the Rayados in an episode that he starred with Mr Ramon. During the development of the entire series, the debt of 14 months of rent that the figure played by Ramón Valdés had with Mr. Barriga. In that sense, and trying to obtain an extension, the father of the Chilindrina tried to persuade the owner of the neighborhood so that he will not collect the money in question, so he entered the football field.

Rayados fans spread a tifo with the figure of Mr. Barriga in the defeat against Al-Ahly in the 2022 Club World Cup (Photo: Suhaib Salem/REUTERS)

Falling into the game, the Mr. Barriga questioned his tenant by the Mexican soccer team of your choice. In the first instance, the answer was Eagles of America, so the man in a suit had no hesitation in charging him. The scene continued with another attempt by Don Ramón, who mentioned the Chivas of Guadalajara Sports Club. However, he did not agree with the landlord’s opinion of him and the position was the same.

“I used to go to Guadalajara when I was Champion,” he replied. Pensive, Ramón Valdés questioned Mr. Barriga for the team of his choice, who discreetly replied that it was Monterrey. “To Monterey! Monterrey! Monterrey!”, shouted the two men to find the point in common. Immediately, the owner said “Don Ramón, I am going to collect the rent from the other apartments”However, they did not stop chanting the name of the Sultana del Norte club. So it was that the inhabitant of department 72 released the payment of his debt.

Despite the monumental recognition that Edgar Vivar received in the stands, the Monterrey natives could not transcend beyond the second round. In a match where Javier Aguirre’s pupils dominated most of the time, the forcefulness played on the side of the Al Ahly, Egyptian team that represented the entire African continent.

Al Ahly beat the Mexican team thanks to a goal from Mohamed Hany (Photo: Matthew Childs/REUTERS)

The actions started with the representatives of Concacaf as eThe favorite team for the figures that make up the squad. Although the Al-Ahly had ten casualties due to COVID-19 infections and the call-up of seven players with the team that will play the final of the African Cup of Nations, they did not stop fighting to find the goal that would take them to the semifinal.

The bet of the two teams was clear. While those of Basque they played to maintain dominance of the match, those led by Pitso Mosimane, confident in the speed of their players, opted for the counterattack as the way to violate Esteban Andrada’s goal. In fact, the goalkeeper was the determining factor in avoiding defeat on several occasions, although a lack of coordination with the defense caused the goal to drop.

The Rayados de Monterrey will play the match for fifth place in the Club World Cup (Photo: Matthew Childs/REUTERS)

ran the minute 53 when the Al-Ahly built an offensive play in a backlash. Despite the superiority of the defenders, a wall between the Egyptians was able to open the space for a cross into the box. Andrada launched to reject, but the trajectory favored Mohamed Haniwho hit first intention and he scored the only goal of the night.

With the loss, the Basque must wait until Wednesday, February 9 to play the match for fifth place. At the end of their participation, they will return to Mexico to face the Grita México Clausura 2022 and add more victories that will position them beyond eighth overall.

