The Club World Cup, the tournament that rewards inequality is here for another year. In a context in which economic differences are consolidated at will, there is no better competition to reaffirm that the rich are very rich and the poor are very poor.

It must be recognized that the idea seems to come out of a videogame: the Real Madrid against him America; the Chelsea against him Monterey; bayern against tigers. That with respect to the Mexican context. In South America for more than half a century they have become accustomed to playing against the champions there.

More or less. Yes, the Intercontinental Cup is the mother of the current Club World Cup. The balance was not only more even, but also favored the South Americans (22 titles against 21 from Europe). But the hierarchs of European football never ceased to see this match as a nuisance. That is why in five editions not even the reigning champion attended but the second. Thus, the Atletico Madrid, who has never been European champion, can he boast? a world title in the showcase of him.

The last Club World Cup, 2021, was won by Bayern Munich, still the current champion. (REUTERS/Mohammed Dabbous)

Silver students beat the Man Utd in 1968 in one of the most epic feats in memory in this sport. The means he used, however, were immediately condemned: brutal kicks and eye pokes as a rule. The embarrassing fight that starred the click when he lost the 1969 Final with the Milan (three players were arrested) ended up convincing the Europeans that the interoceanic title was not worth it.

If the Intercontinental played with the romantic idea of ​​knowing which side of the Atlantic soccer was practiced better, his eldest son directly has nothing to offer. The Mundialito, as the Spanish call it, is a tournament that is no longer devalued: never had the slightest interest.

For ten years there has not been a champion of America. The last, Corinthians in 2012, he beat the champion of Champions most depressing of the modern era: the Chelsea of Di Matteo, a coach so random that for that tournament he had already been fired and replaced by Rafael Benitez.

Monterrey after losing against Liverpool in the semifinals of the 2019 World Cup. (REUTERS / Ibraheem Al Omari)

the surprises of Sao Paulo and Inter Porto Alegre in 2005 and 2006 they have been lost in the middle of an absolute monologue: Europe will always have the world champion. With whatever name: Bayern, Liverpool, Real Madrid, Barcelona and associates. Since this tournament was established with its current name and format, there are 13 champions from the Old Continent and three from America (all Brazilian).

No one has shouted in the sky for the impudence with which the venue for this World Cup is distributed: Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Japan and, from time to time, Morocco. If this happened with the real World Cup, the keyboard and mouse revolution in social networks would be guaranteed. But nobody cares here. Nor does it matter that the host country has a guaranteed ticket for its national champion. Poooor?

Thanks to a goal from Paolo Guerrero, Corinthians was the last American champion to beat the Champions League monarch. It was in the 2012 edition. (REUTERS / Yuya Shino)

THE DISAPPOINTMENT IS ON MEXICO’S ACCOUNT

The clubs of the MX League They have participated in the Club World Cup uninterruptedly since 2006. No country in the world has had more participations: 15 in total. Since then to date, the best results have been achieved by the royal teams: Monterey with two third places (2012 and 2019) and tigers with a final (2021).

It is not surprising that the most expensive campuses are the ones that have come out the best. However, once in the tournament, even the best national budgets they seem tiny compared to the stratospheric European campuses. What iconic images this fair has given us: Gerardo Torrado marking Gareth BaleCristiano Ronaldo staring at Oribe Peralta, Gignac in the same plane as Robert Lewandowski.

Cristiano Ronaldo fights a ball with Oribe Peralta. Real Madrid beat America 2-0 in the 2016 semi-finals. (Reuters/Issei Kato Livepic)

Despite those pleasant memories, the MX League He has compiled an immense repertoire of failures in the Mundialito: six times the Aztec clubs were eliminated in the first match. Four times the executioners were Asian clubs and another two, African teams. Mexico boasts of a Final, but both Asia and Africa had achieved it before and twice each.

the end that tigers played against him Bayern Munich last year was more of an exception to the rule. On the other hand, the victory of the felines over palm trees was presumed everywhere as a sign of Mexico’s supremacy over South America; however, in direct duels, the balance favors those from the Southern Cone: two victories in the semifinals of LDU Quito and Guild (2008 and 2017) in both cases before Pachuca.

THE FAILED ATTEMPT TO MAKE A TRUE CLUB WORLD CUP

The big Club World Cup, planned for 2021, was ruined by the pandemic. The void left by Confederations Cup should be filled by the new version of the little worldwhich was curiously to be called super worldbut the rescheduling of Eurocopa and Copa América (both suspended in 2020) made it impossible.

That tournament included the participation of 24 teams divided into eight groups. European hegemony was almost guaranteed with a total of 8 tickets. It would not be difficult to imagine super world converted into a branch of the Champions Leaguebut at least the deck of matches would be much broader and the concept of “Club World Cup” would take on true meaning.

The first edition of this event could be held in 2025. Meanwhile, we will have to enjoy the Inequality Cupwhere the same ones always win at the expense of the others. Mexico will have one more chance to believe that the MX League belongs to the football elite.

