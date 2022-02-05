Club World Cup 2022: Monterrey fans fight in Abu Dhabi, venue of the Club World Cup

The Rayados de Monterrey are hours away from debuting in the Club World Cup Y his fans have already done their thing in the United Arab Emirates, where they staged a fight inside a bar.

Some videos circulate on social networks where several followers of The gang, all concentrated in a night establishment.

In the videos you can see how a man with a beard and a cap pulls another with a red or wine-colored shirt, which generates some claims and pushes.

In another shot, with his back to what happened, he looks like the person in red throws the glass jar in the face of the guy who pulled it and that’s when chaos breaks out. It is also appreciated how one of those involved (the one with the cap, which I lost) runs out of the place, escaping from aggression.

Minutes later it is seen that the people who work in the place begin to calm down, although it is heard as other followers of Monterey They say they are leaving the place because they called the police.

NEWS OF THE BOOSTER AND MICRON VACCINE IN MEXICO

-How protected are you against microns, according to the Covid-19 vaccine you have?

-Mexico booster vaccine: How to register older adults online

-What are the 5 symptoms of the micron variant?

-How many cases of micron are there in Mexico, where are they and why were they infected?

-Booster vaccine vs micron: Which is the biological Covid-19 that protects the most?

Who is and who cannot be vaccinated against the coronavirus?