Club World Cup 2021: Javier Aguirre: “We really want to leave a good image”

The Rayados del Monterrey debut this Saturday in the Club World Cup, when they face the egyptian club Al Ahly, tournament in which Javier Aguirre hopes to make a memorable performance for the good of the institution and Mexican football.

We still have two footballers to come

“We come with great enthusiasm, we still have two to come, today six players will do their first training session, but we are happy, eager to leave a good image and do things well. Tomorrow we will have a very tough game”, he commented.

Aguirre made it clear that they will seek to transcend in the international tournament to announce that the Monterrey is a great representative of Mexican soccer, since it is not the first time that it participates in this contest.

“We are in that line of giving the world the best image of Monterrey, it is in its fifth Club World Cup, that is the way in which it can be made known, doing things well”.

Monterrey is trained for great deeds

“It’s game by game, it’s Al-Ahly’s turn, we’ll try to do our best and move forward so that people begin to realize that Mexican football and Monterrey, in particular, is a team that plays football well.” and is capable of great deeds”.

The Rayados debut this Saturday in the Club World Cup, when they face the Al Ahly at 10:30 a.m. Central Mexico time.

NEWS OF THE BOOSTER AND MICRON VACCINE IN MEXICO

-How protected are you against microns, according to the Covid-19 vaccine you have?

-Mexico booster vaccine: How to register older adults online

-What are the 5 symptoms of the micron variant?

-How many cases of micron are there in Mexico, where are they and why were they infected?

-Booster vaccine vs micron: Which is the biological Covid-19 that protects the most?

Who is and who cannot be vaccinated against the coronavirus?