Chucky Lozano and Stephany Mayor, nominated for the best of 2021 in Concacaf

The Concacaf announced the nominees for the awards Best player Y Best Player of 2021 in the North American federation, in which a Mexican player stands out in each category: Hirving Lozano Y Stephanie Mayor respectively.

In the men’s branch, the nominees that accompany the chucky (MEX) / Naples) are michail antonio (JAM/West Ham), jonathan david (CAN / Lille), Alphonso Davis (CAN / FC Bayern Munich), Weston McKennie (USA/Juventus FC) and Christian Pulisic (USA / Chelsea).

Names along with Higher (MEX) / Tigers), Crystal Dunn (USA / Portland Thorns), Jessica Fleming (CAN/Chelsea), Lindsey Horan (USA / Olympique Lyonnais), Stephanie Labbe (CAN / Paris Saint-Germain) and Christina Sinclair (CAN/Portland Thorns)

In order to have been considered, it was necessary to have participated with the absolute selection of his corresponding country, as well as to have played for a club in the first division even if he did not belong to the Concacaf.

Coaches and captains of the national teams Concacaf, as well as the press and the public vote, will have a direct influence on the choice of the winner of the award.

