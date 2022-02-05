Chris Hemsworth has ‘one of the few quiet moments’ on the ‘adrenaline-fueled shoot’ of Extraction 2. See image

Chris Hemsworth has shared a photo with his son from the set of Extraction 2. The film, which is a sequel to the 2020 action thriller Extraction, brings back former Hemsworth’s Tyler Rake. Director Sam Hargrave is also returning, as is writer Joe Russo, who produced the film with his brother Anthony Russo through their production company AGBO. While Rake apparently died at the end of the film after being shot in the neck, it was later revealed that he was alive.

Hemsworth and his son can be seen standing on what is likely a dock next to a frozen lake. It is not yet known where the film is set. “On extraction set 2 with my son looking at the sights. One of the few quiet moments we have had in this session full of adrenaline! Cheers @jasinboland for the @netflix #extraction2 shot,” Hemsworth wrote in the caption.

The first film, set primarily in Bangladesh, had Rake being recruited by another mercenary Nik Khan (Golshifteh Farahani) to rescue Ovi Mahajan Jr (Rudhraksh Jaiswal), the son of an imprisoned crime lord Ovi Mahajan (Pankaj Tripathi) from Mr. of Bangladesh Amir crime. Like.

Randeep Hooda, Priyanshu Painyuli, and David Harbor were also cast in the first film. The film received mixed critical reception. Indian Express film critic Shubhra Gupta gave the film 2.5 stars out of 5. She wrote, “The rest is the familiar wham-bam-bam-bam escape fantasy. It stands to reason because of all of his Marvel connections. But Extraction never set out to be any other kind of movie. And for what it is, right now, in these lockdown times, it does what it has to do: where the good guy, even if he’s a white first worlder saving the poor third world, one bullet at a time, comes out. top.”

Previously, Joe Russo had said that an entire universe based on the Extraction franchise could be in development. He told Collider, “I won’t commit yet because I think it’s more exciting to surprise people, but I will say this: We’re working on building a universe of movies that could explore some of the other characters from the first one.” movie and some new characters, and see more historical interaction between the characters.”