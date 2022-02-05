Chris Evans was rejected by Camila Cabello after revealing that she is his ‘crush’

Chris Evans He is one of the most beloved actors in Hollywood and has become one of Marvel’s leading men, although that was not enough to conquer the singer’s heart. Camila Hair who refused to go on a date with the actor.

Chris Evans had an interview for the Jimmy Fallon show two years ago, where the actor revealed that if he could have a date with a famous person, it would be with Camila Cabello.

“Absolutely, if I could have a date with her, I would be very happy to do so.or”, expressed the iconic Marvel character, who is 16 years older than her.

After two years of that interview, the singer of Mexican-Cuban origin attended the Ellen Degeneres program, in which they discussed the subject, and Camila clarified what she thought about Chris Evans. “He is a very handsome guy, I admire him, but he’s not my type”said the former lead singer of the girl group Fifth Harmony, surprising everyone.