Chris Evans was rejected by Camila Cabello after revealing that she is his ‘crush’

Chris Evans He is one of the most beloved actors in Hollywood and has become one of Marvel’s leading men, although that was not enough to conquer the singer’s heart. Camila Hair who refused to go on a date with the actor.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker