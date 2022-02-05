Chris Evans confessed his attraction to Camila Cabello, but she rejects him

Captain America’s super powers seem not to be enough for singer Camila Cabello to feel attracted to Chris Evans.

After the famous actor from Avengers confessed in an interview with Jimmy Fallon that he feels a “crush” for the singer of Cuban origin, and that he would like to ask her out, the interpreter’s response was not what many fans of the North American expected.

“Camila Cabello, absolutely. If he could go on a date with her, he would gladly do so,” Evans, 40, noted in a conversation with Fallon a couple of years ago.

Thanks but no…

Camila Hair

Cabello addressed the issue in her most recent interview on the Ellen Degeneres show, who asked her about the Marvel action hero’s statements.

“He is a very handsome boy, I admire him, but he is not my type,” said the former singer of the girl group Fifth Harmony.

The 24-year-old actress is currently single, after ending a relationship of almost three years with fellow singer Shawn Mendes, with whom she claims to maintain a good friendship.

Cabello and Mendes announced their breakup last November with a joint statement in which they would continue their relationship “as best friends.”

Evans, for his part, has been very jealous of his private life, but in recent months he has been linked to fellow actress Alba Baptista.

The 24-year-old Portuguese actress has been starring since 2020 in the series Warrior Nun, which can be seen on Netflix.

New projects

archive (Getty Images)

Evans was part of the movie for Netflix, Don’t Look Up, along with Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Jonah Hill, Ariana Grande and Matthew Perry, and will soon star with Ryan Gosling and Ana de Armas in another production. of that digital platform, an adaptation of the novel The Gray Man,

Evans will also star alongside Dwayne Johnson in the action-comedy Red One, a movie set to shoot this year and produced by Amazon Studios.