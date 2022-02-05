Chivas, Pumas and Tigres in trouble for alliance between Liga MX and Konami

The three teams will have to terminate the contract or reach a repair agreement with EA Sports, because the new edition of the Konami video game will be released in the summer

The exclusivity agreement signed by the Liga MX with the company Konami to be part of the eFootball video game, it will put in trouble the teams that have a contract with the company EA Sports and who is responsible for the FIFA game.

the president of MX LeagueMikel Arriola, told ESPNDigital that “if there are current contracts with teams they will have to end.” With this, Chivas, Pumas and Tigers they will have to cut their sponsorship with the Canadian company or, failing that, reach an agreement, payment of a fine or settlement of the agreement.

Chivas, Pumas and Tigres have a current contract with EA Sports to appear in FIFA. Getty Images

The announcement between the Japanese company and MX League it happened first thing in the morning and a few hours later the UNAM cadre presented its third uniform using a graphic with the company EA Sports.

The tigers announced in 2021 the cooperation agreement with Electronic Arts and among the established agreements it was announced that the University Stadium would become the first soccer property in Latin America to have areas adapted by EA Sports and generate content for fans.

In addition to the promise of scanning the faces of players like Nahuel Guzmán, André-Pierre Gignac, Guido Pizarro, among others.

In October 2020 the Guadalajara He did the same by signing a digital content agreement and showcasing both brands on social platforms.

In this presentation, the president of Chivas, Amaury Vergara, said that “important things are coming thanks to this alliance. We restart a great relationship with EA Sports and soon the Chiva brothers will receive surprises in this regard.

These three Mexican clubs will be seeking to conclude their respective contracts before the summer, the date on which the new edition of eFootball will be launched, and along the way not lose money between lawsuits or compensation for the Canadian company, which generates annually with the video game FIFA more than a billion dollars.