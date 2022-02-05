Charges filed against owners of manga leak site in Japan — Kudasai

The Fukuoka Prefectural Police Department filed copyright infringement charges against a company and a 44-year-old male employee who allegedly maintained a “manga leak site/spoilers” that published almost complete texts of manga chapters without authorization and prior to their official publication.

According to the charges, the Tokyo-based company and the Kanazawa city employee posted dialogue and images from the 60th and 62nd chapters of the manga. Kengan Omega from Yabako Sandrovich on May 7 and 21. Supposedly they saw the chapters in the application sleeve ONE from Shogakukan, they exposed the story in text with screenshots from the manga and made it available on the site. According to authorities, the suspects admitted to the charges.

In a statement the editors of the application sleeve ONE revealed that the site was “Manga-ru ~Muryō Manga Kansō Netabareview” (Manga-ru ~Free Manga Impressions and Spoilereviews~), which housed not only content from Kengan Omega, but many other manga titles. The editors clarified that although the site had few images, it published the stories of those manga extensively, “practically unchanged“.

The statement also noted that Shogakukan had first requested the site’s service provider to shut down the site in May 2020, and then requested the personally identifiable information of the site’s maintainers. The Tokyo District Court ruled in March 2021 that the unauthorized publication of the manga’s story text is considered copyright infringement, and the court ordered that the maintainers’ information be disclosed to Shogakukan. Shogakukan alleged in that application that the maintainers had published almost the entire text of the dialogues of sixty-three chapters of Kengan Omega without authorization, from January 2019 to May 2020.

Fountain: ANN