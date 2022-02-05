Camila Cabello turns down a date with Chris Evans

Show business is like that classroom where people meet and start liking each other. That is why it is not strange to see that a singer goes out with an actress or to know of a love relationship between artists. But just because they’re famous doesn’t mean they’re going to get the girl they want. The most recent example is Chris Evans, who two years ago confessed that he would like to have a date with Camila Cabello. Now that the singer is single again, she was asked if she would give the Captain America. And the answer left many with their mouths open.

On his recent visit to the set of the show Ellen Degeneresthe protagonist of cinderella responded to that statement Evans made on the TV show Jimmy Fallon when asked who she would like to ask out, “If I could go on a date with her, I would be very happy to do so.” Suddenly, rumors arose about the possible couple, although the 24-year-old singer’s relationship with Shawn Mendes put an end to speculation.

But Ellen did not forget about it and when asking the interpreter of Don’t Go Yet If she was going to give the 40-year-old actor a chance, she candidly said, “He’s very handsome and I admire him…but he’s not my type.”

Chris Evans and his sentimental status

Although Camila’s response surprised many fans of Chris, we can assure you that the actor will not be heartbroken for not getting his date with her. In fact, there are currently rumors that he is dating the actress. Alba Baptista, 24, after they were photographed together in December. So far, neither of them has confirmed or denied the romance.

As for Camila, she claims to be calm after putting an end to the beautiful two-year relationship she had with fellow singer Shawn Mendes. In mid-November, they told their fans that they would go their separate ways, but that they maintained a good friendship. “Hey guys, we have decided to end our romantic relationship, but our love for each other as human beings is stronger than ever,” they both wrote on their social networks. “We started our relationship as best friends and we will continue to be best friends. We greatly appreciate your support from the beginning and in the future.”

