Camila Cabello does not want to know anything about Chris Evans: “He is not my type”

He may be Captain America himself and one of the most sought-after and desired actors of the moment, but Chris Evans (40) is not irresistible. At least for the singer Camila Cabello (25), who in a recent interview with Ellen DeGeneres has cleared up an unknown that had lasted more than two years.

It was on the Jimmy Falon show where the actor named the artist of Cuban origin as his ‘crush’, a term used to refer to a platonic love or idealized. “One hundred percent, Camila Cabello. If I could have dinner with her, I would be more than happy.” assured the actor to the famous presenter.

But nevertheless, Cabello’s romance with Shawn Mendes seemed to be an insurmountable stumbling block for the aspirations of Evans, beyond the obvious age difference between the two. Once the relationship between the two singers came to an end in November of last year, there was interest in whether Evans had a chance. Nothing could be further from the truth.

Enlarge Chris Evans is one of the most respected and loved actors. Getty Images

Nothing to do

“He is a very handsome guy and I admire him… but he is not my type of man”ditched the also actress before the attentive gaze of DeGeneres, who was an exceptional witness of one of the most anticipated confessions in case the possibility of a new media partner arose from there.

The young woman’s response sounded very convincing, unfortunately for Chris Evans, although there are those who claim that the actor has a relationship with Selena Gomez. As part of the rumor mill, it is also the reconciliation of Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes.