Bullying as a tool to silence athletes at the 2022 Beijing Olympics

American figure skaters practice in Beijing. Some national teams, including the United States and Canada, have warned their athletes of the potential legal risks of speaking out. (James Hill/The New York Times)

The conversation at the Wukesong Sports Center veered dangerously from the growth and speed of women’s hockey to the question of political statements at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. Hilary Knight, just finishing training ahead of her fourth Olympic appearance with the United States United, he paused, looked around, and he chose his words carefully.

“I think it’s important to be able to give value to the things you hold dearest and that’s something that’s important to me,” Knight began. Then he gave an abrupt change in the conversation and stated that his priority was his team’s opening game.

“From now on,” he maintained, “we are officially focused on Finland”.

As competitions begin at a Winter Olympics overshadowed by controversy over the China’s human rights recordthe question of what participants can and cannot say has loomed larger than at any other Olympiad for years.

Athletes are cornered between the activists who urge them to use their fame to denounce injustices and the rules of the International Olympic Committee that restrict what they can say and where.

The Communist Party of China has also warned athletes that they are subject not only to Olympic regulations, but also to Chinese law. The admonitions have been part of a crackdown in the weeks leading up to Friday’s opening ceremony. According to critics, this has had an intimidating effect for dissidents inside and outside the Olympic bubble.

A view of Beijing, from inside the main media center at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. (Gabriela Bhaskar/The New York Times)

“Athletes have to be responsible for what they sayYang Yang, a senior official with the Beijing Organizing Committee and an Olympic champion, told a news conference this week.

China’s warnings have provoked criticism outside the countryincluding by the State Department in Washington, but, inside, the response so far has been studied self-censorship.

Some national teams, such as the United States and Canada, have warned their athletes that speaking in public can be a legal riskboth by the International Olympic Committee and the Chinese judicial system.

When three skiers from the New Zealand team appeared at a news conference in Beijing, a spokesman, Lewis Hampton, interrupted a question on the issue of rules on political statements. The athletes were there to talk about “performance”he said, not to make a demonstration.

Sophie Richardson, China director at Human Rights Watch, said some two dozen Olympic athletes had contacted her for comment. the lack of freedom of expression in Beijing.

“Many people who have never been to China before or who have been but are unsure about the circumstances or setting have contacted us with questions about what they can say and do, what worries them, how the authorities might react”, he counted.

Questions about the human rights situation in China raged ahead of the games, just as they were ahead of the 2008 Beijing Olympics. Last fall they seemed to take on added urgency when Peng Shuai, a professional tennis player and former Olympian, accused a high-ranking official of forcing her into a sexual relationship.

Peng’s post soon disappeared from social media and his whereabouts were a mystery, which sparked global outrage. T-shirts with the slogan “Where is Peng Shuai?” they were briefly banned by the Australian Open last month, before officials relented and allowed spectators to wear them.

now the question is whether those shirts — or other forms of protest — will crop up at the Beijing games.

Within the Olympic community, the limits of the political statement are increasingly controversial. It is a debate that has intensified with the celebration of the games in China, a country that usually appears among the most repressive in the world in surveys of political, religious and other freedoms.

What is at stake is rule 50 of the Olympic Charter, which prohibits athletes or other participants from making demonstrations or displaying “political, religious or racial propaganda” at Olympic events. A well-known case in which he was invoked was during the 1968 Olympics in Mexico City. US sprinters John Carlos and Tommie Smith were ejected from the games after raising their fists on the medal podium during the performance of the US national anthem.

China’s Ling Zhi during the curling game against Canada 2022 at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. (Photo: Reuters)

The norm has been relaxed lately and athletes are allowed to express their opinions in and around the Olympic villages, as well as on the now ubiquitous social media, but not during the competitions themselves or the medal ceremonies. The United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee went further in 2020, saying that it would no longer punish athletes who participate in peaceful protests.

Political activism has made an appearance at many international events, including last summer’s Tokyo Olympics, but no other host nation has been as strict as China in policing political dissent.

The Chinese Communist Party state has crushed political freedoms in Hong Kong and Tibet and has carried out a massive detention and re-education campaign against Uyghur Muslims in the western Xinjiang region, which has been declared by the United States as genocide.

China’s critics have called on athletes, sponsors and advertisers to weigh in on the matter. Some have suggested silent protestsLike skipping the opening ceremony.

“We urge Olympic athletes to seize every opportunity that comes their way to exercise their right to freedom of expressioninternationally recognized, and to speak out against the ongoing genocide of Uyghur Muslims by the Chinese Communist Party,” the Council on American-Islamic Relations, an advocacy group, said in a statement.

The group invoked the legacy of the Summer Olympics held 86 years ago in Adolf Hitler’s Germany. “The world community must prevent a repeat of the 1936 Olympics, which were similarly used by a brutal dictatorship to cover up their crimes against humanity.

Indeed, it is rare for Olympic athletes to hold any political demonstrations, even those who might be sympathetic to human rights causes. most of athletes are zealously focused on their sportbecause they have dedicated years of training to have the opportunity to compete at the highest level.

A survey conducted last year by the International Olympic Committee reported that roughly two-thirds of athletes believed that It was “inappropriate” to demonstrate on the medal podium. Even more people opposed the protests during the opening ceremony or during the competitions themselves.

EU Athletes, a federation that claims to represent more than 25,000 elite athletes in Europe, criticized the survey, saying the 50 rule was “incompatible with the human rights of athletes”.

“The idea that a sports organization can restricting or redefining the human rights of athletes is simply unacceptable”, stated the group.

The organizers of Beijing 2022 have committed to respecting the spirit of the Olympic Charter of allow freedom of expression. Within the “closed circuit” bubbles erected around the Olympic venues, the authorities have created an open internet that is not restricted by Chinese censorship.

“Athletes are role models to the world and much attention is paid to them,” said Yang, the Beijing Olympics official. “They have their opinions and if they want to share them, that’s important.”.

