Britney Spears’ mysterious 911 call before her shocking testimony about her guardianship

Last June 23, Britney Spears surprised the world with strong revelations about what his life was like under the tutelage of his father, Jamie Spears. While waiting to know what the final decision of the court will be, an article in The New Yorker reported that The singer called 911 the night before she was to testify in a Los Angeles court.

“It is my wish and my dream that all this ends. I want to get my life back”, the 39-year-old pop star told Judge Brenda Penny during a telephone interview.”This guardianship is abusive and is paying the salary of many people. I’m fed up.”

But while that day the world was shaken by the statements of the American singer, a mystery had occurred the day before. An investigation by Ronan Farrow and Jia Tolentino published on Saturday June 3 by The New Yorker provided new details about the fight he has undertaken to be free from the restrictive guardianship of his fatherwho has controlled his daughter’s finances for 13 years.

The post details that the interpreter called 911 to report as a “victim of guardianship abuse”, a day before the shocking testimony he gave before the California court.

“On the eve of the hearing, according to a person close to Spears and police in Ventura County, California, where she lives, Spears called 911 to report as a victim of guardianship abuse. Members of Spears’ team began texting frantically. They were worried about what Spears might say the next day.”, report the journalists. There is an ongoing investigation following the call.

In her June 23 statement, Spears objected to her hearing being private. “They have done a good job of exploiting my life. I feel like it should be a public hearing; everyone should listen to what I have to say,” said the singer. And she added: “My dad and anyone involved in this conservatorship, and my administration, who played a huge role in punishing me, should be in jail”.

He also said that was medicated against her own will and is also not allowed to start a family. “I have an IUD right now so I don’t get pregnant. They don’t let me go to the doctor to have it removed because they don’t want me to have more children, “she denounced.

Currently, the singer is in a relationship with the model and actor born in iran Sam Asghariwho on different occasions spoke out against the guardianship and on the day of the hearing before the judge uploaded a photo to Instagram in which she wore a T-shirt with the hashtag #FreeBritney.

Sources close to the case affirm that the singer’s legal representative, Samuel Ingham, would be preparing the necessary documentation to end the guardianship, although it is not clear that it will be delivered before July 14, when a new hearing will be held.

Nowadays, legal guardianship is divided into two parts: the financial sphere, controlled by Jamie Spears and the company Bessemer Trust; and the personal aspect, supervised by the lawyer Jodi Montgomery. On July 1, the Bessemer Trust filed a brief with the judge asking to withdraw from her role after stating that she “respects” the singer’s wishes.

The request came a day after the judge ruled that this consultant should share control of Spears’s finances with her father, a decision made after a hearing last November that has nothing to do with the artist’s latest statement.

For her part, Jamie Spears asked that the allegations made by Britney be investigated and defended herself by assuring that since 2019 she has no power over her personal decisions.

Now, the attention is on the lawyer appointed to defend the interests of Britney, whose role is called into question after the artist said that she did not know that she could request the termination of the guardianship, and an exclusive from The New York Times , which states that the lawyer has won 3 million dollars since 2008 with this case.

