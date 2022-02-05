Brie Larson (‘Captain Marvel’) promotes NFTs and angers Marvel fans

It seems that no one is exempt from NFTs. While Johnny Depp sells them, Brie Larson buys them and also announces it on Twitter, which has not had a very good repercussion among his followers and followers. The actress who gives life to Captain Marvel in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has shared her non-fungible Token on social networks, let’s go the blockchain-protected digital file that has been purchased, an image of one of the 10,000 that make up the Flower Girls collection that donates a portion of all sales to children’s charities:

“New peril pic, got a Flower Girls NFT by Varvara Alay.”

According to data from the OpenSea platform, the NFT has cost Larson 0.725 ETH, which works out to about $2,700, and it’s not the first in his collection. Although right now it seems the latest fashion especially among people with money, in recent months more and more critical voices have been raised against this market that could have a disastrous effect on the planet and accelerate climate change, in addition to being the maximum expression of capitalist nonsense as a mere status symbol. The creation of these tokens produces excessive energy expenditure which, for the most part, does not come from renewable energies, although there are still no concrete data on the carbon footprint that they are leaving on Earth. To make matters worse, within NFTs there have already been many cases of plagiarism and fraud against artists and critics point out that this market is very similar to a pyramid scheme where the first users benefit from those who buy later, but believe in everything the world a false sense of power and growth in the social ladder.

The reaction of his followers

His tweet has received mostly negative reviews, and it doesn’t matter if the work he bought is for charity. A user has reminded the actress that NFTs and cryptocurrencies “they are so harmful that they have caused a civil war in Kazakhstan” and that it is a scam that, if you participate in, you are either a scammer or being scammed.

“Party Thor was right. Captain Marvel is a killjoy.”

“My friendship with Brie ends here.”

“NFTs are a scam and anyone who thinks otherwise is either trying to scam you or is being scammed. I don’t care how many times I have to repeat it.”

“Brie, NFTs are bad for the environment and make it easy for artists to have their work stolen. This is not right.”

“OMG not you too. I don’t know how many celebrities have to know about this but *deep breath* NFTs and cryptocurrencies are terribly bad for the environment, worse than the entire carbon footprint of some countries, they’re so bad that they are destroying Kazakhstan because of a civil war”.