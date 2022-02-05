Bravos vs Chivas match changes date due to extreme cold in Ciudad Juárez

So far, the information indicates that the commitment will be played on Wednesday, February 9.

Video: Game of Bravos and Chivas is postponed due to the weather at the border

For: TUDN.mx FEB. 03. 2022

The party of Juarez Braves vs Chivas of Day 4 in Liga MX will change the date due to weather conditions in Juárez.

The commitment was scheduled for this Saturday, February 5 at the Juárez Olympic Stadium, however, it will be rescheduled due to “the snowfall and low temperatures presented since Thursday and forecast for the weekend in Ciudad Juárez.”

“The LIGA BBVA MX informs that the FC Juárez vs. Guadalajara match, corresponding to Matchday 4 of the LIGA BBVA MX #GritaMéxicoC22, to originally take place next Saturday, February 5 at the Benito Juárez Olympic Stadium, will be rescheduled.

“The above, due to the snowfall and low temperatures presented since this Thursday and forecast for the weekend in Ciudad Juárez, since the priority is to take care of the health and integrity of players, fans and Clubs.

“Taking into account, in addition, the Climate Alert that Civil Protection of the State of Chihuahua has issued from this Thursday and until Saturday, February 5, requesting all the inhabitants to take precautions in the presence of the Cold Front No. 28”, clarified the Liga MX in a statement.

TUDN was able to learn that the rescheduled commitment has a tentative date of February 8.

For this Saturday, temperatures of -4 degrees Celsius are expected and approximately 0 degrees at the time of the game with the risk of snowfall. At the moment the new date of the meeting has not been confirmed.

The Braves posted a picture of the stadium Benito Juarez full of snow where they also mentioned that this is how they were going to receive the Sacred Flock, finally it could not be possible this weekend.