Billie Eilish, why are some angry fans ‘canceling’ her?

The ‘cancel culture’ was born on Twitter and the #MeToo movement gave him wings. In this and other social networks it is common to see how users express their discontent towards singers and actors, politicians, athletes… or any celebrity who has been involved in a controversy. Indignation, boycotts and anger are no longer suffered in silence as the ‘boomers’ did. ‘Millennials’ and ‘zentennials’ air their dislikes on the networks to ridicule the aforementioned. When a fan ‘cancels’ his idol he does it to show his discontent towards him, and not only withdraws his support from him but seeks others to follow his example.

And this is precisely what has happened to billie eilish, who despite being exposed to public scrutiny since before adolescence had never gotten into any trouble. Up to now. Because in the last days she is being ‘cancelled’ by a legion of fans furious to those who have not liked some of their supposed attitudes. But what could the beacon of generation Z, declared feminist, animalist, of the Democratic Party, vegan, promoter of campaigns for justice after the murder of George Floyd, the rebellious girl of fashion who does not follow any fashion, have done? recent cover of ‘Vogue’ and ‘Rolling Stone’, and about to launch happier than everyour long-awaited second studio album?

Billie on the cover of @RollingStone, out now. Read the article to learn more about the new album “Happier Than Ever”, out July 30. https://t.co/g4ZcKFMAAO pic.twitter.com/PCXUClseqD — billie eilish (@billieeilish) June 17, 2021

Digging into the networks, these are the three stories that some followers do not forgive Eilish:

Laugh at asian accent In TikTok the worst behaviors of others are often watched, and Billie is no exception. A user of this social network has rescued a video from when the artist was 13 years old -now she is 19- in which several images are seen in which she synchronizes her lips with what seems to be a derogatory word for the Asian community, the term ‘chink’. After the video went viral with the hashtag #BillieElilishCanceled, the interpreter of ‘Bad Guy’ has apologized and has given explanations through Instagram: “I mouthed a word from a song that I didn’t know at the time was a derogatory term used against members of the Asian community. It was the first time I’d heard the term. I’m shocked and embarrassed and I want to throw up because I once said that word,” says the singer, who stresses: “Regardless of my ignorance and my age at the time, I have no excuses and it was painful. I’m sorry.” In his explanations, he adds that the mocking tone he used in another of the videos that have been leaked had nothing to do with the Chinese accent. “I am seen saying nonsense with an fake voice, something I have done all my life when I have talked to pets, friends and family (…). It is not, in any case, an imitation of anyone, of any language, accent, or culture“, He clarified, after some Chinese fans of Eilish have asked that their songs be vetoed in that country.

@lcxvy ##duet with @gigifromhappytown here you go ##fyr ##on ##fyp ##fypシ ##billieeilish ♬ original sound – Gigi Backup

Having a boyfriend with a questionable past The followers of the artist do not see with good eyes the doubtful past that is believed to be your current partnerthe actor Matthew Tyler Vorce. American media such as ‘Page Six’ have seen her walking the sunny streets of Santa Barbara with her dog and her boy, 10 years older than her. Fans of the Grammy winner for Best Album of the Year (for ‘When we all fall asleep, where do we go?’) have recovered old videos of Tyler Vorce that he thought he had deleted in which he uses homophobic terms to refer to the LGTBIQ+ community. Like his girlfriend, he has apologized and shown his regret: “I want to apologize for the things I wrote on social networks in the past. The language I used was hurtful and irresponsible and I understand how offensive those words are. If it was a lyric, a quote or just me being dumb, it doesn’t matter. I’m ashamed and deeply sorry for using them in any context. It’s not how I was raised and it’s not what I stand for.”

The singer has also been accused of doing ‘queerbaiting’ with his new music video ‘Lost Cause’. After posting snapshots of the clip on Instagram with the caption ‘I love girls’, some have interpreted that he was playing with the LGTBI + community, for posing as part of the collective -in a marketing move to capture that audience – when she has actually come out as “straight”.

