Billie Eilish kicks off her ‘Happier Than Ever’ world tour in New Orleans

The famous 20-year-old singer kicked off her “Happier Than Ever” world tour in New Orleans and the show was filled with a lot of energy. Billie Eilish wore her new look with black hair and a very short fringe. Her fans filled the venue with signs that read, “We miss you so much.” This first concert was so exciting that the young woman hurt her left knee and it bled, but that did not stop her from continuing to sing and jump to the rhythm of “Bad Guy”.

From the photos and videos that Billie’s fans shared on social networks, it can be seen that Eilish returned to the stage with everything. Regarding her clothing, the American singer wore white tennis shoes with high socks of the same color that ended up stained with blood because she hurt her left knee. Likewise, Billie used a tight bermuda shorts accompanied by an oversize shirt as usual, which had a print of “Pokémon” and “Sailor Moon” figures.

The O’Connell brothers set the stage

Along the same lines, Eilish also posted photos from the first concert of her tour on her Instagram account in which she appears with a hairstyle of two buns on the sides. His best friend and 24-year-old brother Finneas was not far behind, as the singer, songwriter and producer rocked with everything. In such a way that Billie’s brother posted a photo in which he comes out in the middle of the concert moving her hair and in the caption he put: “I only left my hair long so they would take pictures of me like that.”

Finally, Billie Eilish’s musical tour covers many states in North America such as: Buffalo, Philadelphia, New York, Boston, Detroit, Chicago, Denver, among others. As well as in Canada, in: Toronto and Montreal, however, for the moment these two dates are postponed. Billie Eilish’s return to the stage is very good news for her fans because with the release of her new album “Happier Than Ever” the singer said that she was dying to sing her new songs on I live from her.