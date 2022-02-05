basic wardrobe items

Fabulous at 30: wardrobe staples

Hiding age has long since ceased to be commonplace. Turning 50 years old is, for many women, an age as desirable as any other, which is reached with extensive background, with the experience that life gives and with the confidence that comes from knowing that it is a perfect age to continue making things come true. many projects. An age in which confidence is gained not only professionally or personally, but also in matters of style.

You only need to look at women who are already in that decade to confirm that, in terms of fashion, things have changed a lot (and for the better). Grece Ghanem, Jennifer Aniston, Julianne Moore, Isabelle Huppert, Cate Blanchett, Naomi Watts or Cindy Crawford are some of the women who long ago blew out their 50th birthday candles and their wardrobe is the best inspiration.

If there is something we can learn from them, it is that being faithful to one’s own style is the most important maxim. After years knowing what you feel comfortable wearing, what flatters you and what are those clothes you never get tired of, turning 50 is the perfect time to invest in a wardrobe ready to make your life easier and make you feel even better. We are inspired by all these women to shape a set of perfect garments to enjoy fashion in the 50s.

beige jumpsuit

This garment has emerged as one of the favorites of the female wardrobe in recent years. The jumpsuit has many things going for it: it’s comfortable, flattering and allows you to create a look with just one garment. Versions like this beige, with a bateau neckline and cargo-inspired look worn by Renia Jaz are perfect for almost any occasion.

A gray suit jacket

It is the lifesaver of any wardrobe. A good tailored suit that reflects your style (either with a fitted blazer, oversized, straight or palazzo pants…) is always a hit. Grece Ghanem opts for a jacket cropped and fluid pants tied at the ankle. With other basics like white boots and a black sweater, she achieves an outstanding look.

A sequin top

In black for those who prefer more sober looks or in gold or silver if you are looking for something more striking. A sequined top is the perfect garment to give a twist to jeans or a black skirt and to turn the tailored suit to go to the office into an evening outfit. The actress Isabelle Huppert combines it with boots and a short handle bag.

comfortable jeans

A flattering and comfortable jean is the most valuable ally at any age. In the 50’s, insiders Y celebrities bet on wide silhouettes that can be combined in very different ways: with camel sweater, shoes Animal Print and matching blazer for a more polished look, or with a sweatshirt and sneakers for a more casual option.

a black dress

As the years go by, preferences change, but the black dress is an essential piece at any age. If there is one celebrities who has the largest collection of black dresses that is Jennifer Aniston. One of the most flattering silhouettes is the midi-length dress, with some flare in the skirt and a tight bodice. Highlighting the neckline or shoulders is always a good option with a strapless or halter neckline design.

A special white shirt

A single garment capable of elevating jeans, transforming a tailored suit or combining with all the skirts in the wardrobe, from pleated to leather or pencil skirts: a white shirt with extra personality is one of the style tricks of the women over 50 years old. Just look at this Natalie Massenet look, with a white lace shirt with balloon sleeves and jewel buttons, to confirm it.

velvet blazer

Velvet has always been synonymous with elegance. Able to resist all trends, it is that fabric that flatters at any age. For this reason, a velvet jacket in shades such as black, blue, green or maroon cannot be missing from the capsule wardrobe. Its ease of combining with basics is one of its advantages: Cindy Crawford wears it as an ally for a simple black look, but it also goes perfectly with jeans or over a chiffon dress.

Two-tone ankle boots

It is not easy to opt for a shoe that is elegant, comfortable and off-road and, incidentally, that matches the entire wardrobe. Two-tone ankle boots are a classic option that never stops being a trend. Favorites from Naomi Watts’ wardrobe, she pairs them with a colorful floral dress but they also work with jeans, pleated skirts and tailored pants.

Pleated trousers

At the end of the 1960s, Yves Saint Laurent made the tuxedo fashionable for women, and since then the pleated pants have not left the wardrobes of the most elegant women. They are a wild card for any occasion, whether with a satin and elegant blouse when looking for a more formal outfit or even with a sweatshirt and sneakers for those who do not tremble before the most daring combinations. A garment that the most elegant 50-year-old women wear non-stop.

signature bag

The most desired accessory, the bag, is always the best accessory to invest in. When you turn 50, you already know that it is better to have few but good and versatile, than many but none special. You may already have more than one that falls into this category by now, otherwise it is the perfect time to get one and enjoy it for many years. Classic designs in neutral tones, with a metal chain, quilted leather, or silhouettes that fit your style are the best investment.