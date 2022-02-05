Athletic Bilbao vs. Real Madrid – Match Report – 3 February, 2022

BILBAO (EFE) — Alex Berenguer put Athletic Club in the semifinals of the Copa del Rey by beating Thibaut Courtois with a cross shot from the edge of the box in the 89th minute of a match against Real Madrid that seemed to be heading to extra time.

The play was born from a robbery by Mikel Vesga, who served the Navarrese just after Athletic had their worst moments in the match, when Madrid took a step forward after enduring Bilbao’s dominance throughout the match.

With this victory, the Basque team chain two victories in a single game in San Mamés against FC Barcelona (3-2), in the round of 16, and Real Madrid and will be in the semifinal draw that will take place tomorrow.

While Marcelino played the game from the start with the young Nico Williams in the eleven, Ancelotti opted to place Marco Asensio in the position of the injured Benzema. And he started with up to three of the Brazilians who have played these days with his team.

Perhaps that is why Madrid had a hard time linking some football. Athletic’s pressure was very effective and almost the entire first half was played on the white pitch.

Although Marcelino’s men, already mastering the game, missed Unai Vencedor and Oihan Sancet, the two players who help Muniain in generating the game.

Even so, Athletic, led by Dani García, reached Courtois’ goal on several occasions with danger. In the first, the Belgian goalkeeper had to use his best resources to clear a good shot by Dani from the edge of the box.

And then he saw how his defenders, Alaba, Militao and Lucas, multiplied to block shots from Dani himself and the Williams. A shot by Muniain to the side of the Muniain net and a header by Íñigo in the last of the six corner kicks that the locals took completed the red and white dangerous actions before the break.

Madrid barely got close on a first play at the Vinicius, he made a mistake letting a teammate pass when he had an unbeatable chance to shoot on goal; and in an innocent Rodrygo shot at the hands of Agirrezabala.

Coming into the break, Nico Williams was injured, after a run from his own half that ended up offside after a subsequent pass from Raúl and with the young rojiblanco lying on the ground and reaching for the back of his right thigh.

Around the locker room, two more occasions for Athletic. A header from Íñigo in unison with Courtois’s fist clearance from a set piece; and another header, also in the strategy, by Raúl García in which the VAR checked a possible hand that in the end there was not. Also a center from Muniain to Williams in which Militao was ahead.

Madrid responded with three transitions that they did not make in the first half, by Lucas, Vinicius and Modric, all aborted by Yeray.

Athletic began to pay for the effort of continually attacking and Madrid began to see the possibility of getting ahead. In this situation, Casemiro enjoyed an opportunity, a pass from Asensio, who crashed into an Agirrezabala already on the ground.

The whites didn’t score in the one they had and Athletic did in the move that was presented to them when no one expected. About the hour and in a play by Berenguer with a dribble and shot from the edge of the Navarrese as he did last year and this year he could not repeat.

Isco had a good one to tie in stoppage time, in minute 94, but he shot too crossly and was also flagged offside.