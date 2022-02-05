Astorga opens February “with a chocolate flavor”

With full capacity. This is how the first Saturday of ‘Astorga flavored with chocolate’ turned out, a proposal from the Department of Tourism for the month of February. Chocolate and the Astorgan chocolate industry are protagonists during the month of February in the two thousand year old city. This Saturday a visit to the Chocolate Museum, a visit to the La Maragatina craft factory and a chocolate tasting on the terrace of the old Magín Rubio mansion were the activities proposed for visitors.

The Department of Tourism of the City Council of Astorga bets another month of February for the taste of chocolate, a familiar flavor in the two thousand year old city.

This year, due to the health situation, capacity per weekend has been limited to twelve people and on its first weekend, Astorga has filled the capacity to discover the secrets and history of cocoa in the bmillennial through the Museum del Chocolate, the discovery of the La Maragatina craft factory and the tasting of hot chocolate and churros on the terrace of the old modernist mansion of Magín Rubio that today houses the facilities of the Chocolate Museum in the Astorgan neighborhood of Puerta de Rey.

In addition, this year due to the health situation, the Department of Tourism has introduced a series of novelties to be able to enjoy this month with a “chocolate flavor” in Astorga, such as film screenings (Chocolate, Like water for Chocolate Y Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory) or the representation in the Gullón of the work ‘El Manuscrito de Indias’.

During the month of February, a total of five restaurants in the city of Astorga offer menus based on chocolate and cocoa. This Saturday, February 5, the film will be screened at the Chocolate Museum Chocolate, with a performance by Juliette Binoche and Johnny Depp starting at 7:00 p.m.

