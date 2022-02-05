Ashton Kutcher in Chile? They reveal a photo of the actor in Punta Arenas

All revolutionized! The renowned actor Ashton Kutcher, became the most commented on Monday after the rumor and an image that revealed that the protagonist of “Friends with benefits”, was in our country.

Apparently, the great international celebrities do not always manage to go unnoticed and it is that according to what is reported, Kutcher walked through the city of Punta Arenas and visited a popular restaurant in the area.

Tasted typical Chilean dishes

It all started when Sotito’s Restaurant published on his Facebook account a photograph in which the successful American star appeared, with a dress according to the temperatures in the southern zone.

In this context, the typical food establishment took advantage of the moment to promote one of its dishes that was tasted by the actor. “If you like Ashton wishes to enjoy a delicious Magellanic spider crabDo not hesitate to make your reservation”, indicated the post.

Other information about your time in Punta Arenas

According to information reported by 24 Hours, Ashton Kutcher stayed in the Hotel Casino Dreams of Chile during the past week and according to the viralized photographs he would not have been with his wife, Mila Kunis.

Although he has not shared any image of Chile with his followers, it is known that the actor from Jobs (2013), requested an exclusive table in the restaurant in order to be calmer and not expose himself to the public eye.

It is time to close the borders and for Ashton Kutcher to stay here in Chile forever. — =) (@tifi_vakabon) January 18, 2022

Ashton Kutcher is in the south pic.twitter.com/vCkdv2SleC — Kmeyo (@MalditoKmeyo) January 18, 2022